Ravens React to Blowout Loss to Bengals

"They just played great defense," Jackson said. "But we left some points out there on the field, for sure."

The Ravens still sit at 5-2 entering their bye. Looking around the league, they are in way better shape than most teams.

Sunday's loss will sting, but Baltimore is determined not to let it linger.

"We can't let this beat us twice," Campbell said. "[It was a] division game at home, but at the end of the day, [we have] a whole lot of football left to play. It's as simple as that."