Ravens React to Emotional End of Season

It was an emotional ending to a difficult season.

Baltimore's 16-13 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers reflected the Ravens' 2021 campaign in so many ways. It was their sixth straight defeat, a losing streak that cost them a playoff spot that looked well within reach when they were 8-3 and had the best record in the AFC.

After Chris Boswell's game-winning field goal sailed through the uprights, the finality of Baltimore's season hit the Ravens like a truck. The hurt was visible and players reacted in different ways.

Safety and defensive leader Chuck Clark acted like he was still in game mode when he walked to the podium for his post-game press conference. He didn't take questions and delivered a message for anyone who suspected that the team's fighting spirit had been broken.

"As respectfully as I can say as possible, just watch how we bounce back," Clark said. "That's all I have to say."

The fight is still there, but the Ravens (8-9) are done until next season. For veteran players like Calais Campbell and Jimmy Smith, who are weighing the pros and cons of retirement, this may have been their final game. Campbell didn't go straight to the locker room when the game ended, spending time on the bench soaking up the scene and talking to teammates before he left the field. This isn't the ending Campbell imagined, and it was hard to process.

Throughout the game, Campbell knew that the Jacksonville Jaguars were upsetting the Indianapolis Colts, an unlikely development that kept Baltimore's playoff hopes alive until Boswell's game-winning kick. When the Ravens didn't hold up their end by winning Sunday's game, the pain of losing hit Campbell even harder.

"That makes it sting a whole lot more," Campbell said. "I was aware the whole game. I was tracking along, scoreboard watching, just because it's natural to do.

"I feel like we had our opportunities, we just didn't get it done. That's the way the whole season has been – opportunity after opportunity and just missing it. There's a lot of fight in this team, a lot of heart. It's just tough when you give it that much effort and that much energy but you can't get it done. Those ones hurt the most."

Campbell didn't say if he had decided to retire or not after 14 NFL seasons, but he desperately wanted to win a Super Bowl this year and knows his time is running out.