Ravens React To Making Playoffs … It Feels So Good

"I was just trying to focus on us. I wasn't trying to get distracted," wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. said. "I just put my head down. But Jacoby was looking and giving us updates."

The Ravens (10-6) are now back in the playoffs for the first time since hoisting the Lombardi Trophy two seasons ago.

"It feels good," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "I remember sitting at home last year, a week from now, and it didn't feel very good. That at least won't be happening this year, and it feels very good. It's a great locker room right now, and we've just got to do all we can to go get ready, have fun this week and get ready for another challenge."

The situation was similar to last year for the Ravens to get into the playoffs. Baltimore went into last year's finale against the Bengals needing to win and then get some help to make the postseason. The Ravens got the help they needed last season, but faltered against the Bengals.

They made sure that wasn't the case this season by scoring 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

"I would be sick right now if [the Chiefs won] and we'd lost that game," offensive lineman Marshal Yanda said. "They did their part. But we had to get it done in the fourth, no matter what they did. I would have been sick if [the Chargers] would have lost and we would have lost, just kind of like last year."

A common theme from the locker room after the victory was that the Ravens aren't done by any means. They now have a new season ahead of them, and they have plenty of experience winning in the playoffs when the odds seem stacked against them.