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Ravens Receive Sixth-Round Compensatory Pick in 2018 Draft

Feb 23, 2018 at 09:20 AM
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Garrett Downing

Garrett Downing Sr. Director of Social Media

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The Ravens will have an extra pick at their disposal for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Baltimore received a sixth-round compensatory pick (No. 215 overall), the NFL announced Friday afternoon.

Compensatory picks are awarded to teams who lose players as unrestricted free agents. According to the NFL Management Council, a team losing more or better free agents than it acquired in the previous year is eligible to receive picks. To determine "better" free agents, the council looks at average salaries, playing time and postseason awards.

The players the Ravens lost in free agency were right tackle Rick Wagner, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, defensive end Lawrence Guy, wide receiver Kamar Aiken and offensive guard Vladimir Ducasse. The Ravens added safety Tony Jefferson, running back Danny Woodhead and cornerback Brandon Carr.

The NFL does not release the exact details of the formula, but some pundits speculated that the Ravens would receive as high as a third-round pick for Wagner, who signed a $47.5 million contract with the Detroit Lions. Wagner, who played in 13 games last year, must not have offset the addition of Jefferson and his $34 million contract.

Baltimore General Manager Ozzie Newsome has mastered the formula and been awarded the most compensatory picks (49) in the NFL since the program was launched in 1994.

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