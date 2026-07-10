Late for Work: Pundit Says Vega Ioane Has Potential to be Top 10 Guard in the NFL

Pundit Says Vega Ioane Has Potential to be Top 10 Guard in the NFL
In a ranking of every 2026 first-round pick based on long-term upside, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo had Ravens rookie guard Vega Ioane, the No. 14 overall pick, slotted at No. 15.
"Vega Ioane has top-10-guard-in-the-NFL potential," Melo wrote. "Those types are starting to earn $20-plus million per season. Playing in a Baltimore Ravens offense with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry should help Ioane develop into the guard scouts believed he was capable of becoming pre-draft."
While some regarded Ioane as the best offensive lineman in the draft, Melo had him ranked as the fourth-best offensive lineman based on long-term upside in the class behind Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Spencer Fano (No. 9), New York Giants offensive guard Francis Mauigoa (No. 12), and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (No. 14). Fano, Mauigoa, and Iheanachor were selected No. 9, No. 10, and No. 21 overall in the draft, respectively.
10 Under-the-Radar Defenders to Watch at Ravens Training Camp
Ravens Wire’s Glenn Erby broke down 10 under-the-radar Ravens defenders to watch at training camp. Here's a look at three of them:
DL Aeneas Peebles
"Peebles is one of the more intriguing defensive linemen on the roster because his path is tied to Baltimore's depth up front. The Ravens have high-end talent on the defensive line, but Anthony Weaver's group will need more than four trusted players to survive a full season. Peebles has an opportunity to show he can provide interior quickness, disruptiveness, and energy behind the established rotation. If he flashes during one-on-one periods and holds up against the run in team drills, he could force the Ravens to think hard about keeping another young defensive lineman."
OLB Kaimon Rucker
"Rucker may not have a simple path to the 53-man roster, but that does not make him any less interesting. Edge depth is valuable, and Baltimore has consistently found ways to develop young pass rushers who fit its defensive identity. Rucker needs to stand out with effort, physicality, and special teams value. He will also need to show he can win in different ways instead of relying only on energy. If he turns preseason pressure into production, the Ravens could have another tough decision at outside linebacker."
CB Bilhal Kone
"Kone gives Baltimore another long, developmental cornerback to evaluate in a crowded room. Wiggins, Humphrey, Awuzie, and T.J. Tampa sit ahead of most of the competition, but the Ravens still need depth corners who can cover, tackle, and play special teams. Kone's size and traits make him interesting, but his roster path will depend on consistency. If he can limit explosive plays, finish at the catch point, and make himself useful on coverage units, he could push his way into a serious roster battle."
Pundit Ranks AFC North in Bottom Half of NFL Divisions
USA Today’s Jack McKessy ranked all eight NFL divisions entering the preseason, and the AFC North came in at No. 5.
McKessy pointed to the Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns all falling short of expectations and missing the playoffs last season, but he sounded optimistic about the division's chances to bounce back in 2026.
"Entering 2026, three out of four teams have different coaches – only the Bengals' Zac Taylor remains," McKessy wrote. "[Joe] Burrow is expected to be fully healthy, and Cincinnati traded for Dexter Lawrence to improve its defense. Jackson will be healthy as well, and new head coach Jesse Minter is expected to lead the Ravens back to the playoffs immediately.
"The Steelers hired Mike McCarthy and are running things back with veteran Aaron Rodgers for what he has declared will be his final season. The Browns are hoping for a brighter future after hiring Todd Monken and embraced something of a rebuild by trading Garrett to the Rams.
"Assuming health, the AFC North's top three teams should be competing for playoff spots in 2026, and the Browns could take a step in the right direction offensively to set themselves up for a better 2027."
Ranked ahead of the AFC North were the NFC West, NFC North, AFC West, and AFC South, respectively.
Picking the 2027 Super Bowl Using the FIFA World Cup Format
Inspired by the ongoing FIFA Men's World Cup, we wrote about the “Domestic Cup of Ravens Football” last week, in which we created teams based on where Ravens players played high school football to see which region of the United States has produced the best Ravens.
With the World Cup entering its home stretch, CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns seemed to be similarly inspired by the tournament and decided to pick the 2027 Super Bowl winner by sorting teams into groups, then simulating a tournament.
Bahns placed the Ravens in Group B with the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, and New York Giants. Bahns had Baltimore beating all three teams en route to winning the group – only them, the Denver Broncos, and Seattle Seahawks went 3-0.
"The arrivals of Jesse Minter and Trey Hendrickson should provide a lift to a Ravens defense that uncharacteristically struggled last year, and that's enough to get them back into the playoffs this season and to win Group B in our exercise," Bahns wrote.
However, Bahns had the Ravens losing, 28-27, to the Cincinnati Bengals in their first knockout stage game.
"The Round of 16 is the first stage in which divisional matchups are possible," Bahns wrote. "How tasty is the showdown between the Bengals and Ravens? The team that took Trey Hendrickson away from Cincinnati squares off against a defense that could be noticeably better in 2026, even without the star pass rusher. Yes, Lamar Jackson has controlled the series against Joe Burrow the last few years, but the latter rolled to an 18-point victory in one of their two battles last season to prove he and his weapons are still some of the best the NFL has to offer."