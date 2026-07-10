Late for Work: Pundit Says Vega Ioane Has Potential to be Top 10 Guard in the NFL

Picking the 2027 Super Bowl Using the FIFA World Cup Format

Inspired by the ongoing FIFA Men's World Cup, we wrote about the “Domestic Cup of Ravens Football” last week, in which we created teams based on where Ravens players played high school football to see which region of the United States has produced the best Ravens.

With the World Cup entering its home stretch, CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns seemed to be similarly inspired by the tournament and decided to pick the 2027 Super Bowl winner by sorting teams into groups, then simulating a tournament.

Bahns placed the Ravens in Group B with the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, and New York Giants. Bahns had Baltimore beating all three teams en route to winning the group – only them, the Denver Broncos, and Seattle Seahawks went 3-0.

"The arrivals of Jesse Minter and Trey Hendrickson should provide a lift to a Ravens defense that uncharacteristically struggled last year, and that's enough to get them back into the playoffs this season and to win Group B in our exercise," Bahns wrote.

However, Bahns had the Ravens losing, 28-27, to the Cincinnati Bengals in their first knockout stage game.