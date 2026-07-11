50 Words or Less: 10 Things We Already Know in Early July

We're in the doldrums of the NFL calendar before training camp opens, which means a barrage of rankings, projections, and predictions from pundits and others alike.
Many Ravens roster questions will be answered during training camp, which opens on July 29. Who will win the starting center job? Who will emerge at wide receiver? What will happen with Nnamdi Madubuike?
But it doesn't take a crystal ball to know how some things will turn out in the Ravens' 2026 season. As we sit here in early July, here's what you can take to The Bank, all in 50 words or less:
The Ravens will win more home games
After going 8-9 last season, the Ravens should win more games – period. It's even safer to say the Ravens will be more victorious at M&T Bank Stadium, where they won a franchise-low three games last year. The schedule portends a happier Baltimore in Head Coach Jesse Minter's first season.
A healthy Lamar Jackson will have a bounce back season
Jackson missed four games last season and wasn't at full strength for more. If healthy throughout 2026, his production will be closer to his MVP season in 2023 or should-have-been-MVP campaign the following year. He's still in his prime at 29 years old and likes the new offensive scheme.
The defense will improve
The Ravens finished No. 18 in the NFL in points allowed last season. Under Minter, the Los Angeles Chargers were No. 1 in points allowed in 2024 and No. 9 in 2025. Those Chargers units didn't have as many stars as this Ravens group, yet Minter maximized them.
Derrick Henry will keep being productive
Since 2000, there have only been two seasons in which a running back at least 30 years old had 250 touches and averaged more than 3.5 yards after contact. Derrick Henry owns both, in 2024 and 2025. With an improved offensive line, Henry should have more yards before contact, too.
The offensive line will be better
Speaking of the O-line, the Ravens improved at both guard spots with John Simpson and first-round pick Vega Ioane. That's enough to counteract the loss of Tyler Linderbaum at center. Barring health issues, this unit will make Jackson feel more comfortable and set the tone for a more physical attack.
Declan Doyle will be an aggressive play-caller
Doyle, the Ravens' new offensive coordinator, made it clear since his introduction that he plans to "hunt" big plays. It's his first time calling offensive plays, but you can bet he'll take shots in favorable situations. That's what he saw Ben Johnson do in Detroit last year.
The Ravens will get more sacks than last season
Only two teams had fewer sacks than the Ravens' 30 last season. After adding Trey Hendrickson and Zion Young, Baltimore's pass rush can only go up They have a more aggressive pass rush plan from Minter and new Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver. Madubuike could also return from his neck injury.
Teams won't be able to throw as easily on the Ravens
Applying the same logic, only one team yielded more passing yards than the Ravens last season. The talent is there with a dynamic safety duo of Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks along with the experienced cornerback trio of Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey and Chidobe Awuzie. The coaching changes will help, too.
At least one of the inexperienced pass catchers will emerge
After multiple free agent departures, the Ravens are currently relying on a young cast of pass catchers. That includes wide receiver Devontez Walker, who made seven catches in his first two seasons, rookie wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, and rookie tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas.
Zay Flowers will get an extension
It could come before or during training camp. It could come late in the season. It could come before next season. Whenever it comes, it's safe to say a contract extension for the Ravens' two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver will happen. Both sides talk about it as a forgone conclusion.