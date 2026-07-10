Breaking Down the Ravens' 2026 Opponents

Cleveland Browns

Week 6, Oct. 18, Huntington Bank Field (1:00 p.m.)

Week 16, Dec. 27, M&T Bank Stadium (1:00 p.m.)

Biggest question: Who will Monken choose in the competition between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson? Finding consistent play at quarterback is just one of many challenges facing Monken in his first year on the job. Cleveland’s decision to trade Garrett changed the face of their defense, and the Browns also hired new Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg to replace the popular Jim Schwartz, who said he was passed over for the head coach job in favor of Monken.