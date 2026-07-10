Breaking Down the Ravens' 2026 Opponents

It's been a busy offseason for the Ravens, and for the teams on their 2026 schedule.
As we look forward to the start of training camp later this month, here's a breakdown of the Ravens' 2026 opponents:
Indianapolis Colts
Week 1, Sept. 13, Lucas Oil Stadium (1:00 p.m.)
Last year's record: 8-9
Head Coach: Shane Steichen (fourth season, 25-26)
Top draft picks: ILB CJ Allen (53rd overall), S A.J. Haulcy (78th)
Additions: DE Arden Key, DE Michael Clemons, ILB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DT Derrick Nnadi, S Jonathan Owens, CB Cam Taylor-Britt, DT Jerry Tillery, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, DT Colby Wooden
Departures: WR Michael Pittman, ILB Zaire Franklin, OT Braden Smith, DE Kwity Paye, RB Ameer Abdullah, S Nick Cross, DE Samson Ebukam, DT Neville Gallimore, ILB Segun Olubi, C Danny Pinter, S Rodney Thomas II
Biggest question: Have the Colts improved after losing their last seven games and missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season? Quarterback Daniel Jones was re-signed and is expected back from his season-ending Achilles injury, ready for camp and 100% by Week 1. The offense is built around Jones, running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Alec Pierce, and tight end Tyler Warren, who caught 76 passes as a rookie.
New Orleans Saints
Week 2, Sept. 20, M&T Bank Stadium (1:00 p.m.)
Last year's record: 6-11
Head Coach: Kellen Moore (second season, 6-11)
Top draft picks: WR Jordyn Tyson (eighth overall), DT Christen Miller (42nd), TE Oscar Delp (73rd)
Additions: G David Edwards, RB Travis Etienne, QB Zach Wilson, RB Ty Chandler, ILB Kaden Elliss, CB Martin Emerson, TE Noah Fant, DE Tyree Wilson, P Ryan Wright
Departures: ILB Demario Davis, CB Alontae Taylor, DT Jonathan Bullard, C Luke Fortner, P Kai Kroger, TE Foster Moreau, TE Jack Stoll, DT Jonah Williams
Biggest question: Is promising young quarterback Tyler Shough ready to lead New Orleans into NFC South contention? The Saints gave Shough more weapons by signing Etienne to be their lead back and selecting Tyson, who some scouts believed was the best wide receiver in the draft.
Dallas Cowboys
Week 3, Sept. 27, Maracanã Stadium*, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (4:25 p.m.)*
Last year's record: 7-9-1
Head Coach: Brian Schottenheimer (second season, 7-9-1)
Top draft picks: S Caleb Downs (11th overall), OLB Malachi Lawrence (23rd), ILB Jaishawn Barham (92nd)
Additions: OLB Rashan Gary, CB Cobie Durant, ILB Dee Winters, S P.J. Locke, DT Otito Ogbonnia, S Jalen Thompson
Departures: DT Osa Odighizuwa, DT Solomon Thomas, WR Jalen Tolbert, S Juanyeh Thomas, OLB Jadeveon Clowney, OLB Dante Fowler, QB Will Grier, G Robert Jones, DE Payton Turner
Biggest question: Will an overhauled defense be much-improved under new 34-year-old coordinator Christian Parker? Dallas had an explosive offense in 2025 led by quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receivers Cee Dee Lamb and George Pickens, but the defense gave up the most points in the NFL. The Cowboys can score, but they must do better keeping opponents in check.
Tennessee Titans
Week 4, Oct. 4, M&T Bank Stadium (1:00 p.m.)
Last year's record: 3-14
Head Coach: Robert Saleh (first season)
Top draft picks: WR Carnell Tate (fourth overall), DE Keldrick Faulk (31st), ILB Anthony Hill Jr. (60th)
Additions: DT John Franklin-Myers, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, CB Cor'Dale Flott, DE Jermaine Johnson II, QB Mitch Trubisky, C Andre James, TE Daniel Bellinger, DT Jordan Elliott, S Tony Adams, OT Austin Deculus, ILB Mohamoud Diabate, DE Jacob Martin, C Austin Schlottmann, CB Alontae Taylor, DT Solomon Thomas, P Tommy Townsend
Departures: CB L'Jarius Snead, C Lloyd Cushenberry, DE Arden Key, TE Chig Okonkwo, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, G Kevin Zeitler, P Johnny Hekker, WR Van Jefferson, DT T'Vondre Sweat, OT Oli Udoh, S Xavier Woods
Biggest question: Have the Titans given young quarterback Cam Ward the weapons he needs to blossom? Tennessee drafted the explosive Tate and signed Robinson, hoping those weapons will help Ward become more consistent in Year 2. Even if the Titans' defense is sound under Saleh, the success of their season could largely be determined by Ward's development.
Atlanta Falcons
Week 5, Oct. 11, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (8:20 p.m.)
Last year's record: 8-9
Head Coach: Kevin Stefanski (first season)
Top draft picks: CB Avieon Terrell (48th overall), WR Zachariah Branch (79th)
Additions: P Jake Bailey, WR Jahan Dotson, DE Samson Ebukam, K Nick Folk, WR Austin Hooper, DE Azeez Ojulari, RB Brian Robinson Jr., QB Tua Tagovailoa, DT Maason Smith, OT Jawaan Taylor
Departures: QB Kirk Cousins, WR Darnell Moody, WR KhaDarel Hodge, RB Tyler Allgeier, ILB Kaden Elliss, DT David Onyemata, CB Dee Alford, DE Arnold Ebiketie, TE Feleipe Franks, K Zane Gonzalez, S Ronnie Harrison, OT Ryan Hayes, OT Kaleb McGary, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, P Bradley Pinion, DE Kentavius Street, G Elijah Wilkinson
Biggest question: Who will win the quarterback battle between Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.? Both quarterbacks have questions to answer and Penix is coming off a season-ending knee injury. Stefanski has moved on from the Cleveland Browns, but he's still facing uncertainty at quarterback.
Cleveland Browns
Week 6, Oct. 18, Huntington Bank Field (1:00 p.m.)
Week 16, Dec. 27, M&T Bank Stadium (1:00 p.m.)
Last year's record: 5-12
Head Coach: Todd Monken (first season)
Top draft picks: OT Spencer Fano (ninth overall), WR K.C. Concepcion (24th), WR Denzel Boston (39th), S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (58th)
Additions: DE Jared Verse, G/C Elgton Jenkins, G Zion Johnson, CB Myles Bryant, OT Tytus Howard, TE Jack Stoll, ILB Quincy Williams
Departures: DE Myles Garrett, G Joel Bitonio, G Wyatt Teller, OT Jack Conklin, TE David Njoku, C Ethan Pocic, ILB Devin Bush, RB Jerome Ford, DT Shelby Harris, DE Cameron Thomas
Biggest question: Who will Monken choose in the competition between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson? Finding consistent play at quarterback is just one of many challenges facing Monken in his first year on the job. Cleveland’s decision to trade Garrett changed the face of their defense, and the Browns also hired new Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg to replace the popular Jim Schwartz, who said he was passed over for the head coach job in favor of Monken.
Cincinnati Bengals
Week 7, Oct. 7, M&T Bank Stadium (1:00 p.m.)
Week 17, Dec. 31, Paycor Stadium (8:15 p.m.)
Last year's record: 6-11
Head Coach: Zac Taylor (eighth season, 52-63-1)
Top draft picks: DE Cashius Howell, (41st overall), CB Tacario Davis (72nd)
Additions: DT Dexter Lawrence, DE Boye Mafe, DT Jonathan Allen, S Bryan Cook, S Kyle Duggar
Departures: OLB Trey Hendrickson, ILB Logan Wilson, S Geno Stone, CB Cam Taylor-Britt, DE Joseph Ossai, QB Jake Browning, G Lucas Patrick, G Cordell Volson, S Tycen Anderson, TE Noah Fant, DE Cameron Sample
Biggest question: Will the Bengals' defense stop holding them back? Cincinnati has an explosive offense led by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins but has missed the playoffs in three straight seasons. The Bengals went all-in during the offseason to fix their defense, and missing the postseason again would be a major disappointment.
Buffalo Bills
Week 8, Nov. 1, Highmark Stadium (1 p.m.)
Last year's record: 12-5
Head Coach: Joe Brady (first year)
Top draft picks: DE TJ Parker (35th overall), CB Davidson Igbinosun (62nd)
Additions: WR DJ Moore, DE Bradley Chubb, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, CB Dee Alford, S Geno Stone, QB Kyle Allen, G Austin Corbett, C Lloyd Cushenberry
Departures: CB Taron Johnson, CB Dane Jackson, WR Curtis Samuel, S Taylor Rapp, DE A.J. Epenesa, CB Tre'Davius White, G David Edwards, FB Reggie Gilliam, CB Cam Lewis, S Darnell Savage, CB Darius Slay, QB Mitchell Trubisky, G Ryan Van Demark
Biggest question: Will the change at head coach from Sean McDermott to Brady help put the Bills over the top? After seven straight playoff trips for Buffalo without reaching the Super Bowl, Brady takes over in his first stint as a head coach. Led by star quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills begin another season as one of the favorites in the AFC.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 9, Nov. 5, M&T Bank Stadium (8:15 p.m.)
Last year's record: 13-4
Head Coach: Liam Coen (second season, 13-4)
Top draft picks: TE Nate Boerkircher (56th overall), DT Albert Regis (81st), G Emmanuel Pregnon (88th)
Additions: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., DT Ruke Orhorhoro, CB Dane Jackson, RB Ameer Abdullah, C Trystan Colon
Departures: RB Travis Etienne, ILB Devin Lloyd, CB Greg Newsome II, S Andrew Wingard, WR Dyami Brown, TE Johnny Mundt, WR Tim Patrick, DT Maason Smith
Biggest question: How will the Jaguars fill the void left by Etienne's departure? In addition to rushing for 1,107 yards, Etienne caught 36 passes for 292 yards and six touchdowns. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence may have to carry an even bigger load for the Jaguars to repeat as AFC South champions.
Los Angeles Chargers
Week 10, Nov. 16, M&T Bank Stadium (8:15 p.m.)
Last year's record: 11-6
Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh (third season, 22-12)
Top draft picks: OLB Akheem Mesidor (22nd overall), C Jake Slaughter (63rd)
Additions: C Tyler Biadasz, TE Charlie Kolar, RB Keaton Mitchell, TE David Njoku, FB Alec Ingold, ILB Denzel Perryman, DT Dalvin Tomlinson
Departures: OLB Odafe Oweh, C Bradley Bozeman, WR Keenan Allen, G Mekhi Beckton, TE Will Dissly, G Zion Johnson, CB Benjamin St-Juste, DT Otito Ogbonnia, TE Tyler Conklin, OT Austin Deculus, OT Da'Shawn Hand, OT Bobby Hart, C Andre James, T Foster Sarell, G Jamaree Salyer
Biggest question: Will new Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel unlock all the tools in Justin Herbert's box? An innovative coach in McDaniel could bring out the best in a gifted thrower like Herbert. Facing the Chargers will pit new Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter against his former team and Harbaugh, a friend and coaching mentor.
Carolina Panthers
Week 11, Nov. 22, Bank of America Stadium (1:00 p.m.)
Last year's record: 8-9
Head Coach: Dave Canales (third season, 13-21)
Top draft picks: OT Monroe Freeling (19th overall), DT Lee Hunter (49th), WR Chris Brazzell II (83rd)
Additions: DE Jaelen Phillips, ILB Devin Lloyd, QB Kenny Pickett, RB AJ Dillon, C Luke Fortner, WR John Metchie III, OT Rasheed Walker
Departures: QB Andy Dalton, DT A'Shawn Robinson, C Cade Mays, S D'Anthony Bell, G Austin Corbett, RB Rico Dowdle, OT Yosh Nijman, ILB Christian Rozeboom, OLB D.J. Wonnum
Biggest question: Will Bryce Young solidify his place as the franchise quarterback? The Panthers picked up Young’s fifth-year option, but his play has been up and down during his first three seasons. Winning the division in 2025 was an important step for Young and the Panthers, but they need to keep trending up.
Houston Texans
Week 12, Nov. 29, Reliant Stadium (1:00 p.m.)
Last year's record: 12-5
Head Coach: DeMeco Ryans (fourth season, 32-19)
Top draft picks: G Keylan Rutledge (26th overall), DT Kayden McDonald (36th), TE Marlin Klein (59th)
Additions: S Reed Blakenship, C/G Evan Brown, DT Logan Hall, ILB Marty Mapu, TE Foster Moreau, DE Dominque Robinson, OT Braden Smith, G Wyatt Teller
Departures: RB Joe Mixon, WR Christian Kirk, OT Tytus Howard, WR Braxton Berrios, P Tommy Townsend, DL Denico Autry, DL Derrick Barnett, C Juice Scruggs, ILB Christian Harris, ILB Damone Clark, TE Harrison Bryant, CB Myles Bryant, DT Leki Fotu, DT Tim Settle
Biggest question: Will C.J. Stroud get over how his 2025 season ended and return to prominence? Stroud fumbled five times in Houston's Wild-Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, then threw four first-half interceptions in a playoff loss to the New England Patriots. The Texans have a top-notch defense and plenty of solid pieces in place, but Stroud faces a pivotal year for his team and career.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 14, Dec. 13, M&T Bank Stadium (1:00 PM)
Last year's record: 8-9
Head Coach: Todd Bowles (fifth season, 35-33)
Top draft picks: OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (15th overall), ILB Josiah Trotter (46th), WR Ted Hurst (84th)
Additions: ILB Alex Anzalone, RB Kenneth Gainwell, DT A'Shawn Robinson, OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad, S Miles Killebrew, QB Jake Browning
Departures: WR Mike Evans, RB Rachaad White, ILB Lavonte David, QB Teddy Bridgewater, CB Jamel Dean, DT Logan Hall, OT Charlie Heck, G Mike Jordan, CB Kindle Vildor, ILB Anthony Walker
Big question: Will shaking up the offensive coaching staff and parting with Mike Evans lead to offensive improvement? Bowles' fired former offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard after one season and replaced him with Zac Robinson. But the Buccaneers must overcome losing Evans in free agency (San Francisco 49ers), while quarterback Baker Mayfield wants a new contract before training camp starts.
Week 15, Dec. 20, Acrisure Stadium (1:00 p.m.)
Week 18, TBD, M&T Bank Stadium
Last year's record: 9-8
Head Coach: Mike McCarthy (first season)
Top draft picks: OT Max Iheanachor (21s overall), WR Germie Bernard (47th), QB Drew Allar (76th)
Additions: WR Michael Pittman, RB Rico Dowdle, DB Jamel Dean, S Jaquan Brisker, TE Robert Tonyan
Departures: RB Kenneth Gainwell, G Isaac Seumalo, S Chuck Clark, S Miles Killebrew, WR Calvin Austin II
Biggest question: After 19 seasons with Mike Tomlin as head coach, can the Steelers remain heavyweights in the AFC North after reuniting McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers? McCarthy and the 42-year-old Rodgers will try to recapture the magic they had in Green Bay. Rodgers says this will be his final season, meaning his final game could come against the Ravens in a Week 18 contest that could have huge postseason implications.