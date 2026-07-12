Important Ravens Dates for Summer 2026

In less than a couple of weeks, the Baltimore Ravens will begin training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. Less than a month later, they'll suit up for their first preseason game, and less than a month after that, they'll play their first regular-season game.
Below are important dates to know for the rest of the summer leading up to Baltimore's season opener against the Indianapolis Colts:
Friday, July 24: Rookies, quarterbacks, and injured veterans report to training camp
Tuesday, July 28: Veterans report to training camp
Wednesday, July 29: First full team practice that's open to the public
Saturday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. ET: Open practice at the University of Maryland. Claim tickets here.
Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. ET: First preseason game vs. Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Find tickets here.
Monday, Aug. 17: Final practice that's open to the public
Aug. 19-20: Joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings
Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. ET: Second preseason game vs. Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Joint practice with the Washington Commanders
Friday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. ET: Third and final preseason game vs. Washington at M&T Bank Stadium. Find tickets here.
Sunday, Aug. 30: Active rosters cut to 53 players by 6 p.m. ET.
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET: Ravens season opener vs. Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Find tickets here.