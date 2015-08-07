Ravens Release First 2015 Depth Chart





The Ravens will open the preseason against the New Orleans Saints next Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium, and the team has released its first depth chart of 2015 as part of the weekly game program.

This is an unofficial depth chart put together by the team's public relations staff, not by Head Coach John Harbaugh, but the lineups can shed some light on which players are running the most with the first team through the first two weeks of training camp.

Here are nine observations, followed by the offensive and defensive depth charts below:

- Kamar Aiken is listed as a starting receiver opposite Steve Smith Sr. Aiken has consistently played well throughout training camp, and injuries to Breshad Perriman (knee) and Marlon Brown (back) have cleared his path to the starting lineup.

- Michael Campanaro is listed as the starting punt returner, followed by Asa Jackson and DeAndre Carter. Veterans Smith Sr. and Lardarius Webb have both publicly campaigned for the punt returner job, but neither of them are listed on the depth chart at returner.