 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ravens Release First 2015 Depth Chart

Aug 07, 2015 at 04:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

07_DepthChart_news.jpg


The Ravens will open the preseason against the New Orleans Saints next Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium, and the team has released its first depth chart of 2015 as part of the weekly game program.

This is an unofficial depth chart put together by the team's public relations staff, not by Head Coach John Harbaugh, but the lineups can shed some light on which players are running the most with the first team through the first two weeks of training camp.

Here are nine observations, followed by the offensive and defensive depth charts below:

-  Kamar Aiken is listed as a starting receiver opposite Steve Smith Sr. Aiken has consistently played well throughout training camp, and injuries to Breshad Perriman (knee) and Marlon Brown (back) have cleared his path to the starting lineup.

-  Michael Campanaro is listed as the starting punt returner, followed by Asa Jackson and DeAndre Carter. Veterans Smith Sr. and Lardarius Webb have both publicly campaigned for the punt returner job, but neither of them are listed on the depth chart at returner.

  • Jackson is listed as the starting kick returner, followed by Campanaro and Carter.


  • Third-year inside linebacker Arthur Brown is listed as the backup behind C.J. Mosley. Second-year linebacker Zach Orr is listed as third-string behind Daryl Smith and Albert McClellan. There has been some projections that Brown and Orr could be competing for a roster spot when the Ravens make their cuts to the 53-man roster.

-  Kapron Lewis-Moore is the second-string defensive tackle behind Timmy Jernigan. The Ravens hope Lewis-Moore can stay healthy after spending his first two NFL seasons on injured reserve.

-  Brent Urban is the third-string defensive end behind Chris Canty and Lawrence Guy. Urban spent last year on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in training camp, and he has yet to play in an NFL game.

-  Rookie sixth-round pick Darren Waller is listed as a fourth-string receiver. Undrafted rookies Carter and Daniel Brown, and last year's undrafted receiver Jeremy Butler are all ahead of him on the depth chart.

-  Cornerback Quinton Pointer is listed as third-string, ahead of rookie fourth-round pick Tray Walker. Pointer has come on strong during training camp, and could end up playing his way onto the 53-man roster.

-  Lorenzo Taliaferro is currently the No. 2 running back behind Justin Forsett. Rookie Buck Allen is third-string.

Here is the full depth chart, which could help you in our "You Pick The Team" contest:

   OFFENSE
   Pos. 1st 2nd 3rd 4th
LWR Kamar Aiken Breshad Perriman Michael Campanaro Darren Waller
DeAndre Carter
Tom Nelson
RWR Steve Smith, Sr. Marlon Brown Jeremy Butler Aldrick Robinson
Daniel Brown
Trent Steelman
LT Eugene Monroe James Hurst Blaine Clausell  
LG Kelechi Osemele Robert Myers Kaleb Johnson  
C Jeremy Zuttah Ryan Jensen Nick Easton  
RG Marshal Yanda John Urschel Leon Brown Marcel Jones
RT Rick Wagner Jah Reid De'Ondre Wesley Darryl Baldwin
TE Crockett Gillmore Maxx Williams Nick Boyle Allen Reisner
Konrad Reuland
Dennis Pitta
QB Joe Flacco Matt Schaub Bryn Renner  
FB Kyle Juszczyk Kiero Small    
RB Justin Forsett Lorenzo Taliaferro Javorius Allen Fitzgerald Toussaint
Terrence McGee
   DEFENSE
   Pos. 1st 2nd 3rd 4th
DT Timmy Jernigan Kapron Lewis-Moore Christo Bilukidi  
NT Brandon Williams Carl Davis DeAngelo Tyson Micajah Reynolds
DE Chris Canty Lawrence Guy Brent Urban  
OLB Terrell Suggs Za'Darius Smith Zach Thompson  
ILB C.J. Mosley Arthur Brown Andrew Bose  
ILB Daryl Smith Albert McClellan Zachary Orr  
Sam Courtney Upshaw -OR- Elvis Dumervil Steven Means Brennen Beyer
LCB Lardarius Webb Kyle Arrington Quinton Pointer Tray Walker
Cassius Vaughn
SS Will Hill Brynden Trawick Matt Elam  
FS Kendrick Lewis Anthony Levine Sr. Nick Perry Terrence Brooks
RCB Jimmy Smith Rashaan Melvin Asa Jackson Chris Greenwood
Tramain Jacobs
   SPECIAL TEAMS
   Pos. 1st 2nd 3rd 4th
P Sam Koch Justin Manton    
K Justin Tucker      
H Sam Koch      
LS Morgan Cox Patrick Scales    
KOR Asa Jackson Michael Campanaro DeAndre Carter  
PR Michael Campanaro Asa Jackson DeAndre Carter  

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How Zay Flowers, aka Joystick, Got His Fast Feet

Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers attributes a childhood game called 'murderball' for his incredible change of direction abilities.
news

Practice Report: Rashod Bateman And Others Go Deep in Team Action

Odell Beckham Jr. makes a spectacular one-handed catch. Jadeveon Clowney looks quick in his debut. Ravens cornerbacks Brandon Stephens and Kevon Seymour are holding up well.
news

Josh Johnson, Anthony Brown Each to Play Half on Monday With Tyler Huntley Sidelined

John Harbaugh confident in Ravens' pass rush with Jadeveon Clowney. Brandon Stephens could remain at cornerback. Brent Urban has a new baby.
news

50 Words or Less: No Holes on Ravens Roster, Only Questions

This week's additions of Jadeveon Clowney and Ronald Darby sure up the team's remaining soft spots.
news

More Details on Marlon Humphrey's Foot Surgery, Timeline for Return

Ronald Darby made a good first impression on John Harbaugh. Zay Flowers' work ethic has been as impressive as his quickness. The competition for the final wide receiver spot is deep. Jadeveon Clowney chooses No. 24.
news

Practice Report: Rashod Bateman, J.K. Dobbins Ramp Up Practice Activity

J.K. Dobbins returned to team activity. Sean Ryan made arguably the best catch of camp. Justin Madubuike was dominant on the goal line. 
news

Mike Macdonald on How Defense Will Adjust Without Marlon Humphrey

Kyle Hamilton's ability to play slot cornerback could come into play. Todd Monken feels calmer calling plays from the booth. Zay Flowers' quickness is opening eyes as he develops to become a complete player.
news

Marlon Humphrey Undergoes Foot Surgery, Won't Be Out Long-Term

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey had an ongoing issue that will be operated on.
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Talks Pros and Cons of Joint Practices

OBJ reacts to Ochocinco's statement that injuries cost Beckham a potential $200 million deal. John Harbaugh discusses coaches weighing the pros and cons of joint practices. 
news

Practice Report: Ravens Defense Turns Up the Heat on Commanders

David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh had Commanders QB Sam Howell on the run. Zay Flowers continued to shake defenders, but the first-team offense missed some shots.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says Odell Beckham Jr.'s 'A Lot Faster Than People Give Him Credit For'

John Simpson made a strong case at left guard in the preseason opener. Patrick Ricard returns to practicing at fullback. Alex Collins' former teammates are mourning his passing and holding onto fond memories.
news

Practice Report: Ravens-Commanders Practice Gets Highly Competitive

Mark Andrews played with his usual fire. Zay Flowers cooked in 1-on-1 drills. Odell Beckham Jr. hauled in a deep pass. Odafe Oweh feasted with three sacks.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising