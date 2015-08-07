Ravens Release First 2015 Depth Chart

The Ravens will open the preseason against the New Orleans Saints next Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium, and the team has released its first depth chart of 2015 as part of the weekly game program.
This is an unofficial depth chart put together by the team's public relations staff, not by Head Coach John Harbaugh, but the lineups can shed some light on which players are running the most with the first team through the first two weeks of training camp.
Here are nine observations, followed by the offensive and defensive depth charts below:
- Kamar Aiken is listed as a starting receiver opposite Steve Smith Sr. Aiken has consistently played well throughout training camp, and injuries to Breshad Perriman (knee) and Marlon Brown (back) have cleared his path to the starting lineup.
- Michael Campanaro is listed as the starting punt returner, followed by Asa Jackson and DeAndre Carter. Veterans Smith Sr. and Lardarius Webb have both publicly campaigned for the punt returner job, but neither of them are listed on the depth chart at returner.
- Jackson is listed as the starting kick returner, followed by Campanaro and Carter.
- Third-year inside linebacker Arthur Brown is listed as the backup behind C.J. Mosley. Second-year linebacker Zach Orr is listed as third-string behind Daryl Smith and Albert McClellan. There has been some projections that Brown and Orr could be competing for a roster spot when the Ravens make their cuts to the 53-man roster.
- Kapron Lewis-Moore is the second-string defensive tackle behind Timmy Jernigan. The Ravens hope Lewis-Moore can stay healthy after spending his first two NFL seasons on injured reserve.
- Brent Urban is the third-string defensive end behind Chris Canty and Lawrence Guy. Urban spent last year on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in training camp, and he has yet to play in an NFL game.
- Rookie sixth-round pick Darren Waller is listed as a fourth-string receiver. Undrafted rookies Carter and Daniel Brown, and last year's undrafted receiver Jeremy Butler are all ahead of him on the depth chart.
- Cornerback Quinton Pointer is listed as third-string, ahead of rookie fourth-round pick Tray Walker. Pointer has come on strong during training camp, and could end up playing his way onto the 53-man roster.
- Lorenzo Taliaferro is currently the No. 2 running back behind Justin Forsett. Rookie Buck Allen is third-string.
Here is the full depth chart, which could help you in our "You Pick The Team" contest:
|OFFENSE
|Pos.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|LWR
|Kamar Aiken
|Breshad Perriman
|Michael Campanaro
|Darren Waller
DeAndre Carter
Tom Nelson
|RWR
|Steve Smith, Sr.
|Marlon Brown
|Jeremy Butler
|Aldrick Robinson
Daniel Brown
Trent Steelman
|LT
|Eugene Monroe
|James Hurst
|Blaine Clausell
|LG
|Kelechi Osemele
|Robert Myers
|Kaleb Johnson
|C
|Jeremy Zuttah
|Ryan Jensen
|Nick Easton
|RG
|Marshal Yanda
|John Urschel
|Leon Brown
|Marcel Jones
|RT
|Rick Wagner
|Jah Reid
|De'Ondre Wesley
|Darryl Baldwin
|TE
|Crockett Gillmore
|Maxx Williams
|Nick Boyle
|Allen Reisner
Konrad Reuland
Dennis Pitta
|QB
|Joe Flacco
|Matt Schaub
|Bryn Renner
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk
|Kiero Small
|RB
|Justin Forsett
|Lorenzo Taliaferro
|Javorius Allen
|Fitzgerald Toussaint
Terrence McGee
|DEFENSE
|Pos.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|DT
|Timmy Jernigan
|Kapron Lewis-Moore
|Christo Bilukidi
|NT
|Brandon Williams
|Carl Davis
|DeAngelo Tyson
|Micajah Reynolds
|DE
|Chris Canty
|Lawrence Guy
|Brent Urban
|OLB
|Terrell Suggs
|Za'Darius Smith
|Zach Thompson
|ILB
|C.J. Mosley
|Arthur Brown
|Andrew Bose
|ILB
|Daryl Smith
|Albert McClellan
|Zachary Orr
|Sam
|Courtney Upshaw -OR- Elvis Dumervil
|Steven Means
|Brennen Beyer
|LCB
|Lardarius Webb
|Kyle Arrington
|Quinton Pointer
|Tray Walker
Cassius Vaughn
|SS
|Will Hill
|Brynden Trawick
|Matt Elam
|FS
|Kendrick Lewis
|Anthony Levine Sr.
|Nick Perry
|Terrence Brooks
|RCB
|Jimmy Smith
|Rashaan Melvin
|Asa Jackson
|Chris Greenwood
Tramain Jacobs
|SPECIAL TEAMS
|Pos.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|P
|Sam Koch
|Justin Manton
|K
|Justin Tucker
|H
|Sam Koch
|LS
|Morgan Cox
|Patrick Scales
|KOR
|Asa Jackson
|Michael Campanaro
|DeAndre Carter
|PR
|Michael Campanaro
|Asa Jackson
|DeAndre Carter