Ravens Rookies Aren't Looking for Excuses After Late Start

During meetings and telephone conversations, Dobbins has also asked veteran players for advice, trying to accelerate the learning process. Dobbins sees similarities between being a rookie for the Ravens and being an incoming freshman at Ohio State.

"When I went there as a freshman, there were running backs in front of me and no guarantees I would play," Dobbins said. "I kept my head down and worked hard. The main thing was to compete, to show I can play. I'm going to do the same thing here."

The Ravens ran the ball more than any NFL team last season and Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman will be looking for more ways to diversify the attack. All four running backs have a unique style, and Dobbins loves the way Roman's system looks on tape.

"You've got Lamar who's a mobile quarterback, and you've got plenty of different looks," Dobbins said. "For running backs, in some ways I think it's an easier adjustment. For an offensive lineman who didn't go to a big school, it's a huge adjustment facing a pass rusher like Von Miller or defensive lineman like Aaron Donald. And they've got to learn the scheme. I think for a running back, it might be a little less complex. You need to learn, but you also rely on your athleticism as a back."

Dobbins spent most of his offseason training in the Miami area and does not believe the restrictions created by the coronavirus have hurt his conditioning. He added another element to his offseason training, running on the sand in South Florida. Dobbins believes his legs are stronger and he is eager to get on the field.