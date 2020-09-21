Ravens Running Backs Hit Their Stride in Reminiscent Grind-It-Out Win 

Sep 20, 2020 at 10:06 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092020-News-Gus-Edwards

After a slow start Sunday, the Ravens' running game dominated in the second half.

Held to 44 yards rushing in the first half, Baltimore finished with 230 yards on the ground and rolled to a 33-16 victory over the Houston Texans. It was reminiscent of 2019, when Baltimore set the NFL single season record for team rushing yards.

It was a good sign for the Ravens, who are working some new parts into their running attack. Tyre Phillips is the new starting right guard, taking over for the retired Marshal Yanda. Second-round pick J.K. Dobbins has joined the running back rotation, adding explosiveness and more depth.

For those wondering if the Ravens could still take over a game with their ground game, this game was a positive sign. Gus Edwards (73 yards), Mark Ingram II (55 yards), Lamar Jackson (54 yards) and Dobbins (48 yards) all took turns hurting the Texans. Jackson enjoyed watching the running backs eat.

"Our offensive line was doing a great job getting that push, getting the defensive line on their toes," Jackson said. "Our backs are just explosive. They're good. That's why we got them here, they just did their job. That's what we needed today to have success."

Baltimore's running backs attacked the Texans with different styles. Edwards used his power to hit Houston with a 22-yard run between the tackles.

Dobbins showed his balance an ability to break tackles not only as a runner, but as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. He had the team's longest run of the game with a 44-yarder late in the fourth quarter.

Ingram had the play of the game with a 30-yard touchdown sprint on fourth-and-1, also in the fourth quarter.

"The offensive line kind of built into it as the game went along," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "The running backs were grinding out yards. They were getting extra yards every carry. They deserve a lot of credit for that"

The Ravens' long drives in the second half allowed Baltimore to take control of the game. After not running the ball as well as they wanted Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens were pleased with what transpired in the second half.

"The mindset coming out was to finish, 30 minutes," Ingram said. "That was our mentality. We didn't run the ball as much in the first half but I just told the backs, 'Let's just stay on point, stay focused, stay ready. When our opportunity comes, let's capitalize on it.' Our offensive line did a tremendous job creating seams for us to finish the game off."

The Ravens expect to have one of the NFL's best running attacks, but every season is different. Opponents have had an entire offseason to devise different ways to counter what Baltimore did last year, but the Texans had no answer in the second half.

"It's a new year, we're just trying to create a new identity for ourselves," Ingram said. "We were able to run the ball efficiently, get some big runs thanks to the offensive line creating holes for us. We feel like we have the best backfield in the league. We try to prove that week in and week out."

Related Content

RB Mark Ingram II celebrates his 4th down touchdown with a karate kick
news

Mark Ingram Busts Out Roundhouse Karate Kick Touchdown Celebration

The Ravens running back revealed that he is a first-degree black belt.
RB Mark Ingram II runs in for a touchdown against the Houston Texans on September 20, 2020
news

Fourth Downs Make the Difference in Houston

The Ravens got a huge early stop on fourth-and-1 and running back Mark Ingram's 30-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 sealed the game.
The Breakdown presented by M&T Bank ILB Patrick Queen, OLB Tyus Bowser and S Chuck Clark gang tackle a Houston Texans player on September 20, 2020
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Decisive Win Over Houston

Opponents are catching Raven-itis. This game showed the heart of the defense. The Ravens went to a throwback of 2019 in the second half, but the offense has clearly changed.
CB Marcus Peters intercepts a pass by Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson on September 20, 2020
news

Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey Make Throwing in Their Direction Dangerous

Marlon Humphrey's punchout led to a fumble that L.J. Fort recovered and ran for a touchdown. Marcus Peters made an acrobatic interception that was part of a frustrating day for Deshaun Watson.
CB Tavon Young at training camp
news

Tavon Young Suffers a Season-Ending Knee Injury

The Ravens' slot cornerback came down hard on the turf leaping to break up a pass.
Left: T Ronnie Stanley; Right: CB Jimmy Smith
news

Ronnie Stanley, Jimmy Smith Active vs. Texans

The Ravens will have All-Pro left tackle in the lineup to protect Lamar Jackson. Jimmy Smith is active, while Justice Hill is inactive. 
Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Texans
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Texans

Playing their first road game of the season, the Ravens (1-0) visit the Houston Texans (0-1) in a matchup featuring two elite quarterbacks.
Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Lamar Jackson hasn't lost a road game outside of Arrowhead Stadium. The Ravens are playing the long game on the offensive line.
SociaLight: Robert Griffin III's Daily Life Lessons
news

SociaLight: Robert Griffin III's Daily Life Lessons

When he's done playing in the NFL, Robert Griffin III has a second career lined up as a motivational speaker.
T Ronnie Stanley
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Texans

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was a full practice participant Friday and cornerback Jimmy Smith is also questionable.
OLB Tyus Bowser
news

News & Notes: Tyus Bowser Looks Forward to Houston Homecoming

Tyus Bowser can't wait to play in Texas, even though his family and friends can't attend Sunday's game. Former Ravens defensive end Anthony Weaver is an aggressive defensive coordinator for the Texans. Having dual role of coach/GM makes Bill O'Brien a rarity in NFL.

