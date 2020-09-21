Ravens Running Backs Hit Their Stride in Reminiscent Grind-It-Out Win 

"The offensive line kind of built into it as the game went along," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "The running backs were grinding out yards. They were getting extra yards every carry. They deserve a lot of credit for that"

The Ravens' long drives in the second half allowed Baltimore to take control of the game. After not running the ball as well as they wanted Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens were pleased with what transpired in the second half.

"The mindset coming out was to finish, 30 minutes," Ingram said. "That was our mentality. We didn't run the ball as much in the first half but I just told the backs, 'Let's just stay on point, stay focused, stay ready. When our opportunity comes, let's capitalize on it.' Our offensive line did a tremendous job creating seams for us to finish the game off."

The Ravens expect to have one of the NFL's best running attacks, but every season is different. Opponents have had an entire offseason to devise different ways to counter what Baltimore did last year, but the Texans had no answer in the second half.