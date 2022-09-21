Mailbag: Is the Ravens Secondary in Trouble?

Downing:The Ravens gave Ben Cleveland the opportunity to prove himself in training camp, but Ben Powers simply won the left guard job. Cleveland missed time early in camp when he failed the conditioning test and couldn't get on the field during the first week of practice. He then had to make up ground in the competition for a starting job and simply didn't do it. The Ravens have high hopes for Cleveland, and that's why they used a third-round pick on him last year. But he's struggled to stay on the field because of injuries last year and then the conditioning issue this season. He still could find his way into the lineup if the Ravens have injuries on the offensive line, or if they aren't able to improve the rushing attack with the current group. Cleveland has potential, but Powers is simply ahead of him on the depth chart right now.