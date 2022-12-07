News & Notes: Ravens Set to Face 'Very Talented' Kenny Pickett

For 18 years, when the Ravens squared off against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it meant locking horns with Ben Roethlisberger (or his injury replacement).

The Ravens faced Roethlisberger 27 times, with "Big Ben" coming out victorious in 17 – including in last year's regular-season finale at M&T Bank Stadium, which eliminated the Ravens from playoff contention.

Now it's a new chapter in the Ravens-Steelers rivalry, as Baltimore gets set to go against rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett for the first time.

The first-round rookie is preparing for his ninth NFL start. He's 4-4 so far, with a 75.1 quarterback rating. Pickett is averaging just under 200 passing yards per game and has thrown eight interceptions to four touchdowns and been sacked 23 times.

"He's doing well, looks good," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "[He's] a very talented guy, obviously befitting [of] the first-round pick that they took him with this year. That's our challenge along with that whole offense."

Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser said he watched Pickett play at the University of Pittsburgh, in the same stadium where he'll take on the Ravens. Pickett then went on to be the 20th-overall pick in this year's draft, the only quarterback taken in the first round this year.

"He looks great. Definitely a talent," Bowser said. "I watched him when he was at [University of] Pittsburgh, so just to see him now kind of flourish and play his game now, it's good to see. So, I'm looking forward to this week and playing against him. Hopefully, we can hold him to as much as we can, but he's a great player, and we're going to respect him."

The Steelers have weapons around their rookie quarterback, with former first-round running back Najee Harris in the backfield and a talented wide receiver tandem of Diontae Johnson and second-round rookie George Pickens. Tight end Pat Freiermuth leads the Steelers with 597 receiving yards.

"They're trying to get him going in the system, and they have the parts around him to get him going," safety Chuck Clark said. "We just have to go out there and play our game at the end of the day."

The Ravens have a long history of success against rookie quarterbacks. They'll look to welcome Pickett to the Ravens-Steelers rivalry with a loss.

"It's still the Steelers," outside linebacker Justin Houston said. "They just don't have a coach at quarterback on the field."

Ravens Are Very Aware of Recent Series History

Even Ravens players who weren't with the team the past couple of years know that the Steelers have won the past four meetings.

Pittsburgh has pulled away a little bit with a 27-23 overall series lead, plus 3-1 in the postseason.

Twice in series history, Pittsburgh has won five straight games (1997-1999 and 2001-2003). The Ravens don't want to make that a third time.

"It definitely has been brought up, for sure," Clark said. "That's the truth; you can't hide from the truth and what the record has been. We have to go out there and change that."

"Nobody likes to lose, especially to the Steelers, so there's definitely going to be tension there," Bowser added. "But we've just got to take it one day at a time until we get to that moment and go out there and play our best ball and let the chips falls where they may."

Linebacker Patrick Queen says he doesn't even feel like a Raven yet because he has not beaten the Steelers.