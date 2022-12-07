News & Notes: Ravens Set to Face 'Very Talented' Kenny Pickett

Dec 07, 2022 at 05:50 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120722-Pickett
Keith Srakocic/AP Photos
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) plays during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

For 18 years, when the Ravens squared off against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it meant locking horns with Ben Roethlisberger (or his injury replacement).

The Ravens faced Roethlisberger 27 times, with "Big Ben" coming out victorious in 17 – including in last year's regular-season finale at M&T Bank Stadium, which eliminated the Ravens from playoff contention.

Now it's a new chapter in the Ravens-Steelers rivalry, as Baltimore gets set to go against rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett for the first time.

The first-round rookie is preparing for his ninth NFL start. He's 4-4 so far, with a 75.1 quarterback rating. Pickett is averaging just under 200 passing yards per game and has thrown eight interceptions to four touchdowns and been sacked 23 times.

"He's doing well, looks good," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "[He's] a very talented guy, obviously befitting [of] the first-round pick that they took him with this year. That's our challenge along with that whole offense."

Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser said he watched Pickett play at the University of Pittsburgh, in the same stadium where he'll take on the Ravens. Pickett then went on to be the 20th-overall pick in this year's draft, the only quarterback taken in the first round this year.

"He looks great. Definitely a talent," Bowser said. "I watched him when he was at [University of] Pittsburgh, so just to see him now kind of flourish and play his game now, it's good to see. So, I'm looking forward to this week and playing against him. Hopefully, we can hold him to as much as we can, but he's a great player, and we're going to respect him."

The Steelers have weapons around their rookie quarterback, with former first-round running back Najee Harris in the backfield and a talented wide receiver tandem of Diontae Johnson and second-round rookie George Pickens. Tight end Pat Freiermuth leads the Steelers with 597 receiving yards.

"They're trying to get him going in the system, and they have the parts around him to get him going," safety Chuck Clark said. "We just have to go out there and play our game at the end of the day."

The Ravens have a long history of success against rookie quarterbacks. They'll look to welcome Pickett to the Ravens-Steelers rivalry with a loss.

"It's still the Steelers," outside linebacker Justin Houston said. "They just don't have a coach at quarterback on the field."

Ravens Are Very Aware of Recent Series History

Even Ravens players who weren't with the team the past couple of years know that the Steelers have won the past four meetings.

Pittsburgh has pulled away a little bit with a 27-23 overall series lead, plus 3-1 in the postseason.

Twice in series history, Pittsburgh has won five straight games (1997-1999 and 2001-2003). The Ravens don't want to make that a third time.

"It definitely has been brought up, for sure," Clark said. "That's the truth; you can't hide from the truth and what the record has been. We have to go out there and change that."

"Nobody likes to lose, especially to the Steelers, so there's definitely going to be tension there," Bowser added. "But we've just got to take it one day at a time until we get to that moment and go out there and play our best ball and let the chips falls where they may."

Linebacker Patrick Queen says he doesn't even feel like a Raven yet because he has not beaten the Steelers.

"I think that's the true mantra around here is that until you beat the Steelers, you're not a Raven," Queen said. "Everybody knows what this game is. It's the most physical game you're going to play all season and you play it twice. They know what you do, we know what they do."

Expect a Defensive Slugfest in Pittsburgh?

The Steelers have a rookie quarterback and the Ravens will likely have Tyler Huntley under center.

The Ravens-Steelers rivalry has long been known for defense and this could be another iteration. In the last three meetings between the two teams, nobody has topped 20 points.

He's a little biased, but Bowser said he "absolutely" still thinks of Ravens-Steelers as being a defensive slugfest.

"In general, defense wins championships; defense wins games," Bowser said. "I forgot who it was, but one of the sayings was, 'If you can run the ball and your defense can stop the run, you have a high chance of winning the game.' So, I feel like that's just how it's going to be this upcoming Sunday; it's just a straight slugfest on who can control the run game and who can go out there and stop them."

The Ravens' defense hasn't allowed a touchdown in two of the last three games (versus Carolina and Denver) and Baltimore is now No. 9 in the league in points allowed per game (19.7).

"I think any team, at this point of the year, you want your defense to lead the way," Houston said. "If your offense is leading the way, I feel like it's only a matter of time before you take an L at the wrong time."

Jalyn Armour-Davis Is Out for the Rest of the Year

Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday that rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) will not return this season. Armour-Davis played in four games this season after being a fourth-round pick out of Alabama.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring) could return later this season, however.

Related Content

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Sidelined, But Patrick Queen and Ronnie Stanley Practicing

Lamar Jackson is not practicing after suffering a knee injury.

news

Mailbag: How Can the Ravens Jump Start Their Offense?

Why did the Ravens offense operate differently with Tyler Huntley? Who will the Ravens lean on a at wide receiver? What's up with the left tackle shuffle?

news

Late for Work 12/7: Why the Ravens Won't Fade Down the Stretch Like Last Year

How the offense could change under Tyler Huntley. Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin says the Ravens are a 'great dance partner.'

news

Power Rankings: Little Movement for Ravens as Bengals Surge

Much like the Ravens offense as of late, the team has been stuck in neutral in the power rankings.

news

Ravens Sign DeSean Jackson to 53-Man Roster

The veteran wide receiver reached the maximum three practice squad elevations for gameday.

news

Ravens Eye View: Looking at Tyler Huntley's Efficient Day vs. Broncos

Tyler Huntley completed 27 passes by taking what the Broncos defense was giving him and throwing with good anticipation and timing.

news

Chuck Clark Is Ravens 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

Veteran safety Chuck Clark, an advocate for youth sports and one of the Ravens' most respected players, is the team's 2022 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

news

Late for Work 12/6: How the Ravens Made History With Win Over Broncos

Greg Roman is praised for maximizing Tyler Huntley's strengths. The latest on Odell Beckham Jr. The Ravens earn high marks for their use of analytics.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson is 'Week to Week' Following MRI

Head Coach John Harbaugh called quarterback Lamar Jackson's status 'week to week' following his knee injury suffered against the Broncos.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Back Joe Burrow for MVP After He Tops Patrick Mahomes Again

The Steelers will take a two-game winning streak into Sunday's rivalry game against the Ravens. Deshaun Watson looks rusty and struggles, but the Browns win in his debut.

news

Ravens to Face Browns on Saturday in Week 15

Baltimore will face AFC North rival Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 17, the NFL has announced.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising