Ravens Sign Defensive Tackle To Practice Squad

The Ravens have added a veteran defensive tackle to the practice squad.

Isaiah Mack has been signed to Baltimore's practice squad and is expected to be on the field Wednesday.

Undrafted in 2019 out of Chattanooga, Mack made the Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster as a rookie and has also been with Pittsburgh, New England and Denver. Mack has 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits during his career. He was released from the Steelers' practice squad earlier this week.