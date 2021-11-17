Ravens Sign Defensive Tackle To Practice Squad

Nov 17, 2021 at 11:14 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens have added a veteran defensive tackle to the practice squad.

Isaiah Mack has been signed to Baltimore's practice squad and is expected to be on the field Wednesday.

Undrafted in 2019 out of Chattanooga, Mack made the Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster as a rookie and has also been with Pittsburgh, New England and Denver. Mack has 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits during his career. He was released from the Steelers' practice squad earlier this week.

The Ravens have been dealing with injuries along the defensive line all season. Derek Wolfe (back) is expected to miss the remainder of the season, while Brandon Williams (shoulder) has missed the past two games.

