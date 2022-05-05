Ravens Sign Their First Draft Pick, Tyler Badie

The Ravens have J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, but both are coming back from season-ending knee injuries. Justice Hill is also returning from a major Achilles injury.

If they aren't ready to go at the start of the season, Badie could have a larger role than the typical sixth-round pick. Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said Badie is more than just a "third-down back."

"I think he's got that versatility [with] his receiving ability. He's quick and fast out of the backfield. He's got really natural hands, catches the ball clean, so I think that potential exists, but you also like him as a runner," Hortiz said.