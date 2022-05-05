Ravens Sign Their First Draft Pick, Tyler Badie

The Ravens have inked their first draft pick from the 2022 draft class, as sixth-round running back Tyler Badie signed his contract on the first day rookies reported.
Badie was pick No. 196 overall, the Ravens' final pick of this draft class.
The Missouri product broke out with 1,604 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground last year, as well as 54 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns through the air.
The Ravens have J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, but both are coming back from season-ending knee injuries. Justice Hill is also returning from a major Achilles injury.
If they aren't ready to go at the start of the season, Badie could have a larger role than the typical sixth-round pick. Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said Badie is more than just a "third-down back."
"I think he's got that versatility [with] his receiving ability. He's quick and fast out of the backfield. He's got really natural hands, catches the ball clean, so I think that potential exists, but you also like him as a runner," Hortiz said.
"You don't want to just pigeonhole him as a third-down back, because you watch him run inside, and you watch him bounce and cut things up into the teeth of the defense, and he runs with good pad level and balance and determination. So, he's going to come in and compete, and he's going to do whatever he can do to get on the field and help us out."