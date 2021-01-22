Ravens Sign Former Steelers Wide Receiver to Futures Contract

Jan 22, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

012221-Cain

The Ravens signed wide receiver Deon Cain to a Reserve/Future contract Friday, adding a promising youngster to their stable this offseason.

Cain has spent the past two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have long had a deep wide receiver corps. He caught five passes for 72 yards in six games in 2019, then spent much of this season on Pittsburgh's practice squad.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder was a star at Clemson, where he put up 724 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. He declared for the NFL Draft and was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round.

Cain suffered a torn ACL at the end of a strong rookie training camp, but Colts Head Coach Frank Reich said at the time that "we know we've got something special in Deon Cain" and team sources were saying he was a "massive steal" late in the draft.

Now the Ravens can see if Cain can develop this offseason into an option for their 2021 offense.

