Ravens Sign Second-Round Pick J.K. Dobbins Among Others

The Ravens have signed second-round pick J.K. Dobbins to a four-year contract, the team announced Thursday. It's the highest draft pick Baltimore has signed so far, and one of several already done.

Dobbins was the 55th-overall pick and was one of college football's most explosive running backs last year, averaging 6.7 yards per carry while gaining 2,003 yards and scoring 21 touchdowns.

The Ravens were already deep at running back with Mark Ingram II coming off a 1,000-yard season, backed up by Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. However, the Ravens ran the football more than any other NFL team last year, and Dobbins is a special talent.

The Ravens' run-heavy offensive style makes running back depth more important, and General Manager Eric DeCosta sees no issue with having four quality running backs.