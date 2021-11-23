Ravens Sign Three Players to Practice Squad, Including a Quarterback

The Ravens made several practice squad moves Tuesday.

Quarterback Kenji Bahar, cornerback Kevin Toliver and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith were signed to the practice squad, while offensive tackle Adrian Ealy was released.

Bahar takes the spot of Trace McSorley, who was signed off the Ravens' practice squad by the Arizona Cardinals. Bahar was with the Ravens this offseason. The Calvert Hall product played collegiately at Monmouth (N.J.) University, where he set school records for touchdown passes (70), passing yards (9,642) and 300-yard games (nine).

Toliver was undrafted in 2018 out of LSU, but he made the Chicago Bears' 53-man roster and made two career starts for them, appearing in 15 games as a rookie and 12 games in 2019. He joined the Denver Broncos after being released by the Bears last year and saw action in two games in 2020 before suffering a torn ACL last December that ended his season.

Toliver's signing comes during a time when the Ravens have been hit hard by injuries at cornerback. The Ravens had just three corners active for Sunday's game in Chicago.

Jones-Smith is returning to Baltimore's practice squad after being released last week. He was originally signed to the practice squad on Sept. 21. Undrafted in 2018 out of Pittsburgh, Jones-Smith has been with five NFL teams and started training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders before being released during final roster cuts. He has played in three NFL games during his career.