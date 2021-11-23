Ravens Sign Three Players to Practice Squad, Including a Quarterback

Nov 23, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112321-Transacitons
Left: OT Jaryd Jones-Smith (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri); Center: QB Kenji Bahar (Baltimore Ravens Photos/Shawn Hubard); Right: CB Kevin Toliver (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Ravens made several practice squad moves Tuesday.

Quarterback Kenji Bahar, cornerback Kevin Toliver and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith were signed to the practice squad, while offensive tackle Adrian Ealy was released.

Bahar takes the spot of Trace McSorley, who was signed off the Ravens' practice squad by the Arizona Cardinals. Bahar was with the Ravens this offseason. The Calvert Hall product played collegiately at Monmouth (N.J.) University, where he set school records for touchdown passes (70), passing yards (9,642) and 300-yard games (nine).

Toliver was undrafted in 2018 out of LSU, but he made the Chicago Bears' 53-man roster and made two career starts for them, appearing in 15 games as a rookie and 12 games in 2019. He joined the Denver Broncos after being released by the Bears last year and saw action in two games in 2020 before suffering a torn ACL last December that ended his season.

Toliver's signing comes during a time when the Ravens have been hit hard by injuries at cornerback. The Ravens had just three corners active for Sunday's game in Chicago.

Jones-Smith is returning to Baltimore's practice squad after being released last week. He was originally signed to the practice squad on Sept. 21. Undrafted in 2018 out of Pittsburgh, Jones-Smith has been with five NFL teams and started training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders before being released during final roster cuts. He has played in three NFL games during his career.

Ealy was undrafted this year out of Oklahoma and signed with Baltimore. He was released during final roster cuts and signed with the practice squad the following day.

Related Content

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Breaking Out All-Black for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Browns

For the first time this season, the Ravens are breaking out their all-black fan-favorite uniforms.
news

Eisenberg: Sleep on the Ravens at Your Peril

It might be ugly, but the Ravens are a team that finds ways to win instead of settling for easy rationales for losing.
news

Late for Work 11/23: John Harbaugh Building Strong Case for Coach of the Year

Pundits agree with Ravens' fourth-and-11 blitz logic. Tyler Huntley going undrafted was 'a blessing in disguise.' Rashod Bateman quietly made a big impact in the win over the Bears.
news

Trace McSorley Signed By Arizona Cardinals Off Ravens' Practice Squad

Ravens third-string quarterback Trace McSorley will reportedly join the Arizona Cardinals' 53-man roster.
news

News & Notes: Anthony Averett's Injury Not Long-Term, Was 'Hopeful' on Marquise Brown

John Harbaugh talks about decision to play Cover-Zero on Bears' final touchdown. Chris Westry is a conscientious young player who will learn from growing experience. Nick Boyle plays significant 32 snaps in season debut.
news

Malik Harrison Returning to Practice After Being Struck By Bullet

Ravens inside linebacker Malik Harrison has been designated for return to practice. Baltimore also waived guard/defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie.
news

Lamar Jackson Is Feeling Better Monday

Head Coach John Harbaugh gave an update on his quarterback Monday afternoon after Lamar Jackson had to sit out in Chicago.
news

Tyus Bowser Shows His Star Potential in Chicago

With two sacks against the Bears, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser jumped into the team lead.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Win, But Battered Baker Mayfield Is Struggling

Steelers' Cam Heyward said there was 'nothing malicious' regarding his apparent punch to Justin Herbert. Workhorse running back Joe Mixon carrying huge load for Bengals.
news

What the Bears Said After Last-Minute Loss to Ravens

Andy Dalton talks about almost toppling his former rival Ravens again and the Bears discuss what happened on their late-game defensive collapse.
news

Late For Work 11/22: Pundits Searching for Answers on How Ravens Keep Winning

The linebackers put together their best game of the season in a victory over the Bears. The offensive line play was solid in one area and rocky in another. A dominant defensive effort was thwarted by another pair of splash plays due to miscommunication and tackling issues. Special teams gets their credit. Support for backup quarterback Tyler Huntley spanned across the league and beyond in Lamar Jackson's absence. 
Vote Now
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising