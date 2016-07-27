Ravens Sign Two Players Before First Training Camp Practice

Jul 27, 2016 at 11:55 AM
Former QB Joe Flacco
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

27_transactions_news.jpg


The process of tweaking the roster has continued on the eve of Baltimore's first training camp practice.

The Ravens made a pair of signings Wednesday night, adding veteran linebacker Kavell Conner and former Canadian Football League wide receiver Dobson Collins. The additions came after the team waived/injured cornerback Jumall Rolle (Achilles) and linebacker Cavellis Luckett (undisclosed).

The addition of Conner is intriguing because he's a seven-year veteran who has started 46 games over the course of his career. He spent the last two years with the San Diego Chargers after playing four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Conner played in 10 games last season and finished the year with 13 tackles. San Diego cut him in March.

The 29-year-old defender could find himself in the mix at inside linebacker as the Ravens have an open starting spot next to C.J. Mosley. Third-year defender Zachary Orr and rookie second-round pick Kamalei Correa are currently competing for that spot.

Adding Collins gives the Ravens even more competition at a crowded receiver position. The Ravens already have 10 receivers on the 90-man roster, with several players competing for the last couple spots on the 53-man squad.

Collins, 29, will actually be the second-oldest receiver of the group behind Steve Smith Sr. He originally spent time with the 49ers and Eagles in 2009-2010, before playing several years in the CFL. 

