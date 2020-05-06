Ravens Sign Undrafted Tight End Who Was on Pace for Huge Season

Before suffering a season-ending knee injury in October, Oregon tight end Jake Breeland was on his way to having a huge year. Breeland didn't get drafted, but he is getting an opportunity with the Ravens, who have officially signed him.

Playing six games prior to his injury, Breeland was named to the Associated Press Midseason All-American Team after catching 26 passes for 405 yards and six touchdowns, showing versatility as both a pass catcher and run blocker.