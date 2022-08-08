Ravens Bring Back Veteran Cornerback Daryl Worley

Aug 08, 2022 at 01:39 PM
Worley
CB Daryl Worley

The Ravens brought back a familiar face in their secondary, as they signed veteran cornerback Daryl Worley Monday.

Baltimore needed help in training camp practice with Marcus Peters not back on the field yet and Brandon Stephens sidelined by a minor soft-tissue issue.

The Ravens cornerbacks had a heavy workload in camp and Head Coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that the team needed more depth.

Signed in December last year, Worley played in one game for the Ravens in Cincinnati. Worley had five tackles in the Ravens' 41-21 loss and played 83% of the defensive snaps. He was inactive the final two weeks of the season.

The Ravens placed outside linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve to make room on the 90-man roster. Biegel tore his Achilles in practice last week.

