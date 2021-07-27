Ravens Sign Veteran Defensive End Chris Smith

Adding depth to their defensive line rotation, the Ravens have signed 29-year-old defensive lineman Chris Smith, who spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Smith has 9 ½ career sacks in seven seasons and had one sack, five tackles and four quarterback hits in a backup role with the Raiders last season. He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 and has also played with Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.
The Ravens have a talented trio of veteran starting defensive linemen featuring Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe, while second-year player Justin Madubuike is expected to take on a larger role. Justin Ellis, Broderick Washington, Aaron Crawford and Jovan Swann are other defensive linemen already on the roster.