Ravens Sign Veteran Defensive End Chris Smith

Jul 27, 2021 at 01:47 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

072721-Chris-Smith
Ric Tapia/AP Photos
DE Chris Smith

Adding depth to their defensive line rotation, the Ravens have signed 29-year-old defensive lineman Chris Smith, who spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Smith has 9 ½ career sacks in seven seasons and had one sack, five tackles and four quarterback hits in a backup role with the Raiders last season. He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 and has also played with Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.

The Ravens have a talented trio of veteran starting defensive linemen featuring Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe, while second-year player Justin Madubuike is expected to take on a larger role. Justin Ellis, Broderick Washington, Aaron Crawford and Jovan Swann are other defensive linemen already on the roster.

