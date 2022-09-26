Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 3 vs. Patriots

The snap counts and grades are in from the Ravens' 37-26 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3:
- It should come as no surprise that Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews had the offense's highest grades. Andrews came in at 87.3 and Jackson got a 85.6 grade.
- Running backs Justice Hill and J.K. Dobbins practically split the offensive snaps. Hill had 29 and Dobbins had 26. While Hill rushed for 60 yards on 10 carries and Dobbins went for 23 yards on seven runs, neither running back got high marks from Pro Football Focus. Hill got a grade of 57.3 and Dobbins had a 56.9, respectively.
- Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton played about 50% of the defensive snaps the first two weeks but saw half of that (24%) in Week 3. Hamilton's forced fumble in the fourth quarter helped him earn the defense's top grade (92.6). After a tough day against the Dolphins, it was a big-time rebound for the rookie first-round pick.
- Patrick Mekari was injured after just six snaps, thrusting fourth-round rookie Daniel Faalele into action at left tackle. Despite never playing left tackle in a real game, Faalele got a solid 59.8 grade from PFF. Rookie Tyler Linderbaum had his best game yet with a grade of 70.4. He's improved each week.
- Nick Boyle was active for his first game but played just four offensive snaps. Meanwhile, Josh Oliver, who caught his first career touchdown, played 40% of the offensive snaps. That was more than rookie tight end Isaiah Likely (33%).
- Fullback Patrick Ricard returned to his New England roots and had his best game yet, helping to get the ground game going. Ricard was the offense's third-highest graded player.
- Despite being signed just a few days earlier, veteran outside linebacker Brandon Copeland played 39% of the defensive snaps and registered a sack on the Patriots' final drive. Head Coach John Harbaugh laughed Monday, saying it's probably not what Copeland expected after being called up from the practice squad but he "did his job."
- Veteran inside linebacker Josh Bynes had the defense's highest grade among those with at least 25 snaps. Bynes led the team with 10 tackles and notched an interception.
- After playing 100% of the snaps the first two weeks, inside linebacker Patrick Queen got more breathers this time. He played 59 (89%) of the snaps. After seeing 62% of the snaps last week in his first game back from his knee injury, Marcus Peters played all but three snaps vs. the Patriots.
- With Michael Pierce (arm) going down, rookie Travis Jones saw 29 snaps. Broderick Washington had 33 and Justin Madubuike had 40. The big change on the defensive line was a spike in snaps for Calais Campbell. He played 49% in Week 1, 63% in Week 2 and 89% in Week 3.
- Cornerback Brandon Stephens played 35% of the cornerback snaps. Rookie Pepe Williams outsnapped fellow rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, 20-9.