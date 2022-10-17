Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 6 vs. Giants

Oct 17, 2022 at 12:58 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101722-Stanley
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LT Ronnie Stanley

The snap counts and grades are in from the Ravens' 24-20 loss to the New York Giants in Week 6:

  • After playing a third of the snaps in his debut last week, Ronnie Stanley took all but eight snaps (51 of 59) against the Giants. Stanley was already going to play more but was pressed into even more action when Morgan Moses suffered a heel injury in the first half, which moved Patrick Mekari to right tackle. Stanley got even better grades this week than in his strong debut, as he finished with a Pro Football Focus grade of 75.9 with 85.8 in pass blocking. He didn't give up any pressure in 31 pass blocking reps.
  • Tight ends Josh Oliver, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely had the Ravens' best PFF grades on offense, respectively. Andrews hauled in seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. Likely was second on the team with two grabs for 30 yards and Oliver made two receptions for 21 yards. Andrews continues to have a very high workload as he took 92% of the snaps.
  • Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson saw slightly more snaps (45) than Devin Duvernay (40). They were each targeted with five passes with Robinson catching three for 27 yards and Duvernay hauling in one for 14.
  • Running back Kenyan Drake saw a spike in his snaps, going to 58% this week as he took the reins in the second half with J.K. Dobbins sidelined by knee tightness. Drake had a good PFF grade of 69.1 as a runner, evidenced by his 119 rushing yards on just 10 carries, but had a 17.9 pass blocking mark. Dobbins played 16 snaps.
  • Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh had a large decline in snaps, going from 87% last week to 57% (37 total) this week. Oweh had two tackles and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after he ripped off the helmet of Giants guard (and former Raven) Ben Bredeson. Oweh finished with a PFF grade of 41.7.
  • Linebacker Patrick Queen had the Ravens' highest PFF grade on defense with a 81.9. He was particularly good in pass rush as he notched a sack/strip on the final play of the first half. Queen led the Ravens with seven tackles.
  • Fellow linebacker Malik Harrison played a season-high 55% of the defensive snaps, up from 30% last week and had the defense's second-best grade (81.4). Harrison was credited with five tackles, including one for a 5-yard loss.
  • After being called up to the gameday roster Saturday, outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu played eight defensive snaps and nearly had a sack. He was tied with Marlon Humphrey for the fourth-best defensive grade. Safety Ar'Darius Washington, who was also called up Saturday, played 12 defensive snaps.
  • After a hot start in his first two games with the Ravens, Jason Pierre-Paul got the defense's second-lowest grade (30.3), just above rookie cornerback Pepe Williams (29.6). Pierre-Paul played 72% of the snaps and was shut out of the box score.

