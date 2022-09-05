News & Notes: Ravens Start 2022 Much Healthier Than 2021, All But One Player Practicing

Harbaugh Says Lamar Jackson Hasn't Been Distracted by Contract Talks

Lamar Jackson said during training camp that Week 1 was his deadline for getting a contract extension done, leaving just a few more days for an agreement to be finalized prior to the season. Harbaugh did not have a progress report on negotiations, but said Jackson's daily approach since the start of training camp has never wavered.

"I don't have any updates on that, nothing that I'm aware of," Harbaugh said. "It's been football, football, football for the players and coaches. My interactions with Lamar have been all football, and he's been focused and locked in on that 100 percent from a football standpoint.

"You don't hear conflicting reports, you don't hear any kind of back and forth. Because everybody's just telling you the truth. Lamar has said he's focused on the season, he's under contract, he's going to have the best season he can have. He's hopeful to get a new contract, we're hopeful to get him a new contract. The rest of it is business – nothing other than coming to something that's mutually agreeable. That's the way all these deals are done. Obviously, I'm very hopeful. I know everybody's very hopeful to get it done. But the focus remains on the football. Lamar's that way, coaches and players are all that way."