Ravens Start Roster Cuts With Four Moves

Aug 30, 2021 at 04:16 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

083021-Transactions
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left to right: WR Devin Gray; WR Siaosi Mariner; OL Michael Schofield; RB J.K. Dobbins

The Ravens have begun their process of getting down to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

Baltimore released wide receivers Devin Gray and Siaosi Mariner and terminated vested veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield. Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) was officially placed on season-ending injured reserve.

The Ravens signed Gray in June and Mariner was added when Baltimore's injuries at wide receiver started piling up.

Schofield was also inked in June and has been competing for a reserve spot on the line, potentially as the swing tackle. He has been a 16-game starter at right guard in three of his six NFL seasons.

Dobbins' move to IR opens up another roster spot. Head Coach John Harbaugh indicated that Ty'Son Williams will now make the team.

"If you do the math, he's there," Harbaugh said. "He'll be out there playing."

The Ravens must make 23 more moves to get the roster to 53.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Returns to Practice

John Harbaugh gives health updates on Nick Boyle, Jimmy Smith and Trace McSorley. Preseason games force coaches to weigh risk-reward of playing starters. Tyler Huntley's ability to learn fast is a huge asset.
news

How the Ravens Plan to Move Forward Without J.K. Dobbins

As with any major injury, the Ravens expressed their disappointment, but turn the page to how they'll still get the job done.
news

Around the AFC North: Baker Mayfield Looks Sharp in Browns Preseason Finale

The Steelers have high expectations for rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth. Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes could reportedly miss a month with his latest injury.
news

Late for Work 8/30: Reaction to J.K. Dobbins Injury. Do Ravens Add Another Running Back?

Media outlets evaluate the Ravens' backfield after J.K. Dobbins' season-ending injury is reportedly confirmed. Peter King sheds new light on Justin Houston's signing.
news

Reports: J.K. Dobbins Suffered Torn ACL in Preseason Finale

The Ravens' budding star running back went down on Baltimore's first drive after catching a screen pass.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's 53-Man Roster Predictions

Instead of offering my thoughts on the Ravens' 37-3 win, here's my prediction for the upcoming roster decisions.
news

Tyler Huntley Shows He's More Than Ready If Needed

Accounting for five touchdowns in the preseason finale, Tyler Huntley shows he's clearly ready to have Lamar Jackson's back as the No. 2 quarterback.
news

Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Washington Football Team Preseason 3

The Ravens blew out Washington in the third preseason game as several starters and players battling for roster spots had good nights.
news

With 20th Straight Win, Ravens Set NFL Preseason Record Convincingly

Winning an NFL record 20th straight preseason game, the Ravens concluded their fifth consecutive undefeated preseason with a 37-3 victory over Washington. 
news

Lamar Jackson Plays One Series in Only Preseason Action

In his only action of the preseason, Lamar Jackson completed three of four passes, leading the Ravens on an 11-play drive.
news

Reports: Ravens Trade Greg Mancz to Dolphins

The Ravens have reportedly traded veteran offensive lineman Greg Mancz to the Miami Dolphins, as they trim their roster before Tuesday's deadline.
Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising