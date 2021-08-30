Ravens Start Roster Cuts With Four Moves

The Ravens have begun their process of getting down to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

Baltimore released wide receivers Devin Gray and Siaosi Mariner and terminated vested veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield. Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) was officially placed on season-ending injured reserve.

The Ravens signed Gray in June and Mariner was added when Baltimore's injuries at wide receiver started piling up.

Schofield was also inked in June and has been competing for a reserve spot on the line, potentially as the swing tackle. He has been a 16-game starter at right guard in three of his six NFL seasons.

Dobbins' move to IR opens up another roster spot. Head Coach John Harbaugh indicated that Ty'Son Williams will now make the team.

"If you do the math, he's there," Harbaugh said. "He'll be out there playing."