Ravens Super Bowl 50 Odds Released

It's never too early to start looking ahead to the next Super Bowl.

Within hours of the Patriots beating Seattle to take home their fourth Lombardi Trophy, the sportsbooks released the odds for Super Bowl 50.

The Ravens opened in the middle of the pack, with 30-1 odds to bring home another championship. The Seattle Seahawks are the favorites going into next season at 5-1.

Baltimore bounced back in 2014 and returned to the postseason after missing the playoffs last year. The Ravens also came within a few plays of returning to the AFC championship for the third time in four seasons, as they pushed the eventual champion Patriots to the brink in their divisional-round matchup.

Despite the strong finish to the season, the oddmakers still view Baltimore behind AFC North rivals Pittsburgh (20-1) and Cincinnati (25-1) going into 2015.

Below are the odds for all 32 teams:

Seahawks: 5-1

Patriots: 6-1

Packers: 6-1

Cowboys: 10-1

Colts: 12-1

Broncos: 12-1

49ers: 18-1

Eagles: 20-1

Steelers: 20-1

Lions: 22-1

Bengals: 25-1

Saints: 25-1

Cardinals: 30-1

Chiefs: 30-1

Ravens: 30-1

Chargers: 40-1

Giants: 40-1

Panthers: 40-1

Bears: 50-1

Dolphins: 50-1

Falcons: 50-1

Texans: 50-1

Bills: 60-1

Rams: 60-1

Vikings: 60-1

Browns: 75-1

Jets: 100-1

Raiders: 100-1

Washington: 100-1

Buccaneers: 150-1

Jaguars: 150-1

Titans: 250-1

