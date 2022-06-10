Ravens Swap Final OTA Practice for Team Bonding Day

Jun 10, 2022
Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

G Ben Cleveland bonds with the team during Ravens OTAs.

After three strong weeks of organized team activities, Head Coach John Harbaugh swapped the final day of OTA practice for a team bonding outing.

The team is out bowling, playing arcade games and more before mandatory minicamp kicks off next week.

Harbaugh was pleased with what he saw from his team over the past three weeks (and more).

"Of course, there's 1,000 things to work on, and we worked on at least 1,000. But the guys were great, the spirits were high," Harbaugh said after Wednesday's practice.

"I thought some things are starting to get timed up, maybe, compared to what you saw a week or two weeks ago, you see things get better. The tempo is a little better, things are a little cleaner, guys are a little crisper; that's why you practice. So, [it's] fun to be a part of it. I love these guys. A bunch of guys are here, they're working hard in the weight room; working hard in the classroom; they're taking care of themselves."

This won't be the only extra team bonding the Ravens do this offseason. Harbaugh said the plan is to take the team out to Arizona maybe a couple days before their second preseason game on Aug. 21, not for joint practices with the Cardinals, but for team bonding.

