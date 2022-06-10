Ravens Swap Final OTA Practice for Team Bonding Day

Harbaugh was pleased with what he saw from his team over the past three weeks (and more).

"Of course, there's 1,000 things to work on, and we worked on at least 1,000. But the guys were great, the spirits were high," Harbaugh said after Wednesday's practice.

"I thought some things are starting to get timed up, maybe, compared to what you saw a week or two weeks ago, you see things get better. The tempo is a little better, things are a little cleaner, guys are a little crisper; that's why you practice. So, [it's] fun to be a part of it. I love these guys. A bunch of guys are here, they're working hard in the weight room; working hard in the classroom; they're taking care of themselves."