Ravens Swap Running Backs and Cornerbacks Ahead of Sunday's Game





The Ravens made a pair of roster swaps Saturday afternoon, a day before taking on the Cleveland Browns in the home-opener at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore promoted running back Alex Collins and cornerback Tony McRae from the practice squad. They waived running back Jeremy Langford and sent cornerback Sheldon Price (concussion) to injured reserve (IR).

It's an unexpected move at running back considering the Ravens just brought Langford up from the practice squad on Thursday.

Collins is a 5-foot-10, 210-pound Arkansas product and second on the Razorback career rushing yards list (3,703) behind Darren McFadden.

Collins was a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks last season and played in 11 games. He ran for 125 yards and a touchdown and caught 11 passes for 84 yards.

McRae was undrafted out of North Carolina A&T last year and spent the season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. The Ravens signed the 5-foot-10, 185 pounder in the week leading up to their regular-season opener.