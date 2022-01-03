Ravens Take No Moral Victories in Another Close Loss 

In some ways, the losing streak would be easier for the Ravens to deal with if they weren't coming so close to winning. They never trailed in Sunday's game until Odell Beckham's game-winning touchdown catch from Matthew Stafford with 57 seconds left to play.

For 59 minutes, the Ravens outplayed Los Angeles, their defense forced three turnovers and they held one of the NFL's most potent offenses largely in check. But their inablity to put the Rams away, failing to score an offensive touchdown on three time-consuming drives that resulted in field goals, came back to haunt Baltimore. Andrews knew the Ravens were in danger after they settled for a field goal to lead 19-14 in the fourth quarter after they had 2nd-and-goal from the two.

"That's super frustrating," Andrews said. "I knew that was big."

Sunday's game was a bad matchup on paper for the Ravens, playing without cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs) and top corners Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, who had already been lost for the season. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (six catches, 95 yards, one touchdown) leads the NFL in receiving yards, receptions and touchdown catches and few receivers have more talent than Beckham.

Yet, cornerbacks Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith and Kevon Seymour battled the Rams' receivers all day. Young led the team with nine tackles, and perhaps playing one of the last games of his career, Smith (four tackles) made a brilliant play late in the game, tackling Sony Michel for a 4-yard loss to set up 4th-and-5 from the Ravens' 12-yard line with 1:08 left to play.

The defense was one play away from getting off the field and preserving the victory. But on fourth down, Stafford found Beckham, who made a superb catch with Young draped all over him to barely make the first down. Young didn't believe he could have defended the play much better.

"It was simply just a good pass [and a] good catch," Young said. "There's nothing to talk about. I had good coverage."