Ravens Take Pride in Their 17-Game Preseason Winning Streak

Baltimore has won despite using vanilla game plans and giving backup players the majority of reps.

"We play our starters less than most teams, usually," Harbaugh said. "We just run our installs, so it's not like we're game-planning for anybody."

For the most part, the Ravens have dominated during preseason play, winning their last six games by at least 10 points. With most of their starters seeing little or no action, players throughout the roster have performed well, taking advantage of an opportunity to earn a roster spot or move up the depth chart.

The preseason is particularly important for young players trying to prove themselves. Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard, running back Gus Edwards, offensive lineman Patrick Mekari and inside linebacker Chris Board are among undrafted players who helped secure roster spots with strong preseason performances in recent years.

Facing the Saints will give this year's rookies their first opportunity to compete against another team, prior to next week's joint practices against the Carolina Panthers. With roster decisions looming, coaches will look for players to separate themselves, but the Ravens will also look to win. With fans back at M&T Bank Stadium, a preseason game will be welcomed after three grueling weeks of training camp.