Ravens Tight Ends Flourish Even Without Hayden Hurst, But Nick Boyle Wants His TD

Willie Snead IV owes Nick Boyle a dinner.

In his fourth year, Boyle thought he had his first career touchdown in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Bills. The burly tight end found himself wide open for a 3-yard score. His celebration never got off the ground though, as Boyle immediately saw that the referees threw a penalty flag – offensive pass interference (illegal pick) on Snead.

On the very next play, after being backed up 10 yards, quarterback Joe Flacco fired a dart over the middle for Snead, who fought through a couple hits and extended over the goal line for a touchdown to give the Ravens a 33-0 lead.

Boyle's reaction? "I just looked at [Snead] and he knew," he said. "Whenever the time is right, I guess it's going to happen."

"I was joking with Willie," Flacco said. "I said he knew the second play call. After he committed that [offensive pass interference], he knew he was going to get the ball, and that's why he just set it up on purpose."

Despite the lost touchdown, it was a good day for Boyle and the Ravens tight ends. First-round rookie tight end Hayden Hurst's foot stress fracture was "supposed to" spell doom for Baltimore's ability to use its tight ends as much in the passing attack.

Instead, Boyle, Maxx Williams and rookie third-round pick Mark Andrews combined to make nine catches for 103 yards.

"There was a ton of production by all of us," Andrews said. "Being raining and all, you don't really expect that in this weather. We did a nice job, all three of us. When Hayden gets back, it's going to be dangerous. It's going to be a special group, no doubt about that."