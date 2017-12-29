Ravens to Debut Fan Mirror on RavensWalk Sunday

Fans will be able to bring the Baltimore Ravens' facepaint feature to real-life size at Sunday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

22_FanMirror_image1.jpg

The Ravens will debut their "fan mirror," which will allow fans to test out the facepaint feature using a tablet camera that will then display the photo on a large television screen. The fan mirror will be part of a booth setup on RavensWalk before the game, and then it will move to the concourse outside Section 125 during the game.

After taking the photos, fans will be able to send them to themselves through email or text message. If they share those photos on social media using the hashtag #RavensFlock, their photos may appear on the RavensVision video boards during the game.

"It's been fantastic to see the enthusiasm of our fans when using facepaint in our everyday app," Ravens Director of Digital Media Dave Lang said. "The fan mirror adds a whole new level of excitement and is a fun, new experience that will make gamedays at M&T Bank Stadium even more memorable."

The fan mirror will become a staple at M&T Bank Stadium on gamedays, and it will also be used at various team events through the year.

The facepaint feature uses augmented reality and was incorporated into the team's mobile app earlier this year. It allowed fans to choose from 16 pre-built masks to show off their Ravens pride. The app's latest update now allows fans to build custom facepaint designs from almost 90 different elements.

"Our virtual facepaint has been very popular with the fans who have used it," Lang said. "With this latest update, we're excited to give people the opportunity to create and share custom designs that will show off their unique personalities."

