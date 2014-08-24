Ravens To Trim Roster To 75 Players





The Ravens' roster will go through some significant changes over the next few days.

Teams around the NFL have to make their first round of cuts, as rosters are trimmed from 90 to 75 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m.

"It's going to be sad to see some of these guys go," said rookie safety Terrence Brooks, a virtual roster lock who will have his first experience of seeing a significant number of teammates released.

"I hate to see anybody go. We've formed a great bond here with guys because we've been through so much."

The Ravens could take their time to make decisions about the roster, but they have historically made the first round of cuts well before the deadline. The cuts could begin as early as Sunday, as the front office typically has a good idea of which players will get released during the first wave.

The deadline for the final cutdown to 53 players isn't until next Saturday.

Baltimore's roster is currently at 90 players, but some of the expected roster moves are related to injuries. Defensive ends Kapron Lewis-Moore (Achilles) and Brent Urban (knee) both suffered season-ending injuries during training camp and they are expected to get placed on injured reserve and no longer count against the roster numbers.

The other moves are up in the air.

There are tight competitions at several spots, and Thursday's preseason finale against New Orleans will be the best chance for players on the bubble to earn their jobs.