Ravens Trade Jeremy Zuttah To San Francisco 49ers

The Ravens are making a change in the middle of their offensive line.

Baltimore has traded center Jeremy Zuttah to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for moving up 12 picks in the sixth round of this year's draft.

The Ravens get pick No. 186 from the 49ers and San Francisco takes Baltimore's pick No. 198.

It was previously reported that the Ravens were going to release Zuttah, but they were able to get something in return instead.

Zuttah has been the Ravens' starting center for the last three years after Baltimore traded for him, and he was signed through 2018.

Releasing him will save $5.8 million in salary cap space over the next two seasons, according to Spotrac. Zuttah was slated to have a $4.6 million salary cap hit in 2017.

Zuttah, 30, started every game last year and made the Pro Bowl as an alternate. He finished the year graded by Pro Football Focus as the league's 14th best center.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said after the season that the Ravens want to beef up their offensive line, and they could look to the free-agent market or draft to do so.

Former Jets center Nick Mangold is still on the market if the Ravens wanted to pursue him, but The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec wrote that the Ravens aren't currently in the bidding for him.

Potential in-house candidates to replace Zuttah include John Urschel and Ryan Jensen.