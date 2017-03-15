Ravens Trade Jeremy Zuttah To San Francisco 49ers

Mar 15, 2017 at 09:55 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens are making a change in the middle of their offensive line.

Baltimore has traded center Jeremy Zuttah to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for moving up 12 picks in the sixth round of this year's draft.

The Ravens get pick No. 186 from the 49ers and San Francisco takes Baltimore's pick No. 198.

It was previously reported that the Ravens were going to release Zuttah, but they were able to get something in return instead.

Zuttah has been the Ravens' starting center for the last three years after Baltimore traded for him, and he was signed through 2018.

Releasing him will save $5.8 million in salary cap space over the next two seasons, according to Spotrac. Zuttah was slated to have a $4.6 million salary cap hit in 2017.

Zuttah, 30, started every game last year and made the Pro Bowl as an alternate. He finished the year graded by Pro Football Focus as the league's 14th best center.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said after the season that the Ravens want to beef up their offensive line, and they could look to the free-agent market or draft to do so.

Former Jets center Nick Mangold is still on the market if the Ravens wanted to pursue him, but The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec wrote that the Ravens aren't currently in the bidding for him.

Potential in-house candidates to replace Zuttah include John Urschel and Ryan Jensen.

Moving on from Zuttah means the Ravens have to replace two offensive line starters from last season, as right tackle Rick Wagner recently left for a big contract with the Detroit Lions.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Early Picks for Ravens' Top Draft Choice

Will the Ravens sign Antonio Brown? Did the lack of sacks factor into Wink Martindale's departure? How do the Ravens get more pressure with their defensive line?
news

Anthony Levine Sr. Is Retiring After a Decade With Ravens

The veteran special teams ace and 'Co-Cap' of the unit went from being a two-year practice squad player with the Packers to a champion and team leader with the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 1/26: Ravens Nearing Contract Extension With John Harbaugh

Shannon Sharpe says Antonio Brown is the 'antithesis' of a Raven. Baltimore reportedly interviewed two candidates for the vacant defensive coordinator job. Bradley Bozeman is No. 31 in ESPN's Top 50 free agents rankings. Pundit says Lamar Jackson's contract negotiations 'could be a roller coaster ride.'
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Should Double Down on Who They Already Are

Get back to having the forceful, difference-making defense Ravens fans expect. And on offense, get them healthy and back on the field. Upgrade the O-line. Start running over people again.
news

Odafe Oweh Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

The Ravens rookie is part of the defensive linemen group, as former Penn State teammate Micah Parsons took home Rookie of the Year.
news

Late for Work 1/25: Reaction to Antonio Brown Saying He Wants to Play With Lamar Jackson

Should the Ravens consider a strategy targeting short-term success? The compensatory pick for Matthew Judon is likely still a fourth-rounder. Brian Billick joins Arizona State's football staff.
news

2021 Awards Keep Rolling in for Three Ravens

Mark Andrews, Justin Tucker, and Devin Duvernay have been named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-NFL Team.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Resents Underdog Label As Bengals Head to AFC Championship

Steelers commence search for a new defensive coordinator. Browns face major decision regarding free agent tight end David Njoku.
news

Derek Wolfe Posts That He Underwent Hip Surgery

Veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe says he's 'on the mend' following hip surgery.
news

Late for Work 1/24: Looking at Potential Candidates for Defensive Coordinator

The Ravens' overtime proposal is revisited after the ending to the Chiefs-Bills game. What do analytics say about Justin Tucker's value? Wisconsin reportedly targeting Bobby Engram for offensive coordinator.
news

What Mink Thinks: The Ravens Defense Is Facing a Potential Overhaul

Parting ways with Wink Martindale is just part of what could be a defensive overhaul this offseason.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Wink Martindale gave the Ravens defense an identity. But changes at coordinator are part of life in the NFL.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising