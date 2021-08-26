Reports: Ravens Trade Rookie Cornerback Shaun Wade to Patriots

Aug 26, 2021 at 03:31 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082621-Wade
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Shaun Wade

The Ravens have traded rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to the New England Patriots, a move spurred by Baltimore's tremendous depth at the position.

Baltimore reportedly received a 7th-round pick in 2022 and 5th-round pick in 2023 in return from the Patriots, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

Wade was a fifth-round pick this year and a player many draft analysts were surprised to see still available so late.

After a stellar second season playing in the slot at Ohio State, Wade was thought to be a potential first-round pick the following year. However, he didn't play as well once he moved outside during his senior season and tumbled in the draft.

Wade had a game-sealing interception in the Ravens' preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints, leaping to make a nice grab down the sideline.

The issue was the Ravens had too many good cornerbacks, including 6-foot-4 cornerback Chris Westry, who also had a play that led to an interception in the preseason opener.

Baltimore already has five locks at cornerback with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young and Anthony Averett. Wade, Westry and Nigel Warrior were competing for the sixth spot. Beyond cornerback, the Ravens have other impressive young safeties, including undrafted rookie Ar'Darius Washington and Geno Stone.

Another question becomes who would be Young's replacement at nickel cornerback if he were to get hurt. Considering how well he played in the slot in college, there was talk that Wade could be Young's backup or potential successor. The Ravens know Marlon Humphrey can play inside if needed and Baltimore has plenty of depth at outside corner to shuffle the lineup if needed.

