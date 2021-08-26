Reports: Ravens Trade Rookie Cornerback Shaun Wade to Patriots

The issue was the Ravens had too many good cornerbacks, including 6-foot-4 cornerback Chris Westry, who also had a play that led to an interception in the preseason opener.

Baltimore already has five locks at cornerback with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young and Anthony Averett. Wade, Westry and Nigel Warrior were competing for the sixth spot. Beyond cornerback, the Ravens have other impressive young safeties, including undrafted rookie Ar'Darius Washington and Geno Stone.

Another question becomes who would be Young's replacement at nickel cornerback if he were to get hurt. Considering how well he played in the slot in college, there was talk that Wade could be Young's backup or potential successor. The Ravens know Marlon Humphrey can play inside if needed and Baltimore has plenty of depth at outside corner to shuffle the lineup if needed.