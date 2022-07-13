Training Camp Competition: Tight End/Fullback

Jul 13, 2022 at 01:15 PM
Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

(From left to right) TE Charlie Kolar and TE Isaiah Likely

As we prepare for the start of training camp on July 27, here's a look at how each position group is shaping up:

In the Hunt

  • Mark Andrews
  • Nick Boyle
  • Charlie Kolar
  • Isaiah Likely
  • Josh Oliver
  • Tony Poljan
  • Pat Ricard
  • Ben Mason

Projected Starters

Andrews is the clear lead dog, coming off a monster season in which he led all NFL tight ends in receiving yards (1,361). He will likely be the Ravens' top receiving threat once again as Rashod Bateman and the young wideouts continue their ascension. Andrews will get a lot of attention from opposing defenses, especially after the Ravens traded Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, but he's been a focal point for a while now. Andrews is determined to follow-up on last year's campaign with a season that leads the Ravens back to the playoffs to make a Super Bowl run. At fullback, the Ravens re-signed three-time Pro Bowler Pat Ricard to keep mauling opponents in the run game, protect in the pass game and catch defenses sleeping as an occasional receiver.

Best Battle

A healthy, slimmed down Boyle will be another key part of the Ravens offense, primarily as a blocker. The most interesting competition will be between rookie fourth-round draft picks Kolar and Likely to see who carves out what role in the offense. The Ravens had similar competitions between Ed Dickson and Dennis Pitta in 2010, Maxx Williams and Boyle in 2015, and Hayden Hurst and Andrews in 2018. Now Kolar and Likely will push each other to see who can get on the field more.

Under the Radar

The Ravens traded for Oliver last offseason and he was a useful role player, suiting up for 14 games and making nine grabs for 66 yards. Looking at Oliver's 6-foot-5, 249-pound frame, it's easy to envision him being a bullying receiving threat. He looks even more physically imposing than last year. With the arrival of the two rookies, Oliver has an uphill climb to make the roster, but he got off to a strong start in offseason practices.

