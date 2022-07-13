Training Camp Competition: Tight End/Fullback

As we prepare for the start of training camp on July 27, here's a look at how each position group is shaping up:

In the Hunt

Mark Andrews

Nick Boyle

Charlie Kolar

Isaiah Likely

Josh Oliver

Tony Poljan

Pat Ricard

Ben Mason

Projected Starters

Andrews is the clear lead dog, coming off a monster season in which he led all NFL tight ends in receiving yards (1,361). He will likely be the Ravens' top receiving threat once again as Rashod Bateman and the young wideouts continue their ascension. Andrews will get a lot of attention from opposing defenses, especially after the Ravens traded Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, but he's been a focal point for a while now. Andrews is determined to follow-up on last year's campaign with a season that leads the Ravens back to the playoffs to make a Super Bowl run. At fullback, the Ravens re-signed three-time Pro Bowler Pat Ricard to keep mauling opponents in the run game, protect in the pass game and catch defenses sleeping as an occasional receiver.

Best Battle

A healthy, slimmed down Boyle will be another key part of the Ravens offense, primarily as a blocker. The most interesting competition will be between rookie fourth-round draft picks Kolar and Likely to see who carves out what role in the offense. The Ravens had similar competitions between Ed Dickson and Dennis Pitta in 2010, Maxx Williams and Boyle in 2015, and Hayden Hurst and Andrews in 2018. Now Kolar and Likely will push each other to see who can get on the field more.

Under the Radar