Training Camp Competition: Wide Receiver

As we prepare for the start of training camp on July 27, here's a look at how each position group is shaping up:

In the Hunt

Rashod Bateman

Devin Duvernay

James Proche II

Tylan Wallace

Jaylon Moore

Binjimen Victor

Slade Bolden

Shemar Bridges

Trevon Clark

Makai Polk

Raleigh Webb

Devon Williams

Projected Starters

The Ravens know their top four wide receivers of Bateman, Duvernay, Proche and Wallace. They know Bateman will be one of their starters. Who lines up opposite him is up for grabs, most likely between Duvernay and Proche. In reality, the second and third wide receiver spots will probably end up being a rotation with Bateman playing the vast majority of the time.

Bateman is looking to use a promising rookie season as a springboard to a sophomore breakout. He certainly has all the tools to make it happen. Duvernay and Proche have also impressed in their first two seasons when given the opportunity and now they'll get more opportunities. The two love competing with each other, and they'll push one another to improve and get a big share of the offensive load.

Best Battle

Assuming the Ravens don't sign a veteran free agent to take a fifth roster spot, Baltimore will have an open competition for one or two spots in that room. Moore and Victor are players who have spent time on the practice squad trying to catch coaches' attention while the Ravens also added six undrafted rookie after not drafting any this year. Bolden is a shorter, shifty receiver whereas the rest are big-bodied wideouts that add a different profile than the rest of the corps.

Under the Radar