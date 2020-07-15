Ravens Unable to Host Fans at Training Camp

With NFL/NFLPA protocols prohibiting teams from having fans at training camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that they will not be able to host fans during their 2020 training camp – even if state and local government regulations would eventually permit them to do so. (This also applies to any stadium training camp practices that might occur.)

"It is critically important that we protect the well-being of our players, coaches, staff, fans and overall community," Ravens president Dick Cass stated. "Health and safety will always be a top priority, and while we are disappointed that fans will not attend training camp, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the public and our organization. We look forward to welcoming back fans in the future when we can safely do so."

Since 2011, Ravens training camp has taken place at the Under Armour Performance Center, where in recent years, the organization could host up to 2,000 fans at each practice.