Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020 03:55 PM

Ravens Unable to Host Fans at Training Camp

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

071520-TC
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens Fans

With NFL/NFLPA protocols prohibiting teams from having fans at training camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that they will not be able to host fans during their 2020 training camp – even if state and local government regulations would eventually permit them to do so. (This also applies to any stadium training camp practices that might occur.)

"It is critically important that we protect the well-being of our players, coaches, staff, fans and overall community," Ravens president Dick Cass stated. "Health and safety will always be a top priority, and while we are disappointed that fans will not attend training camp, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the public and our organization. We look forward to welcoming back fans in the future when we can safely do so."

Since 2011, Ravens training camp has taken place at the Under Armour Performance Center, where in recent years, the organization could host up to 2,000 fans at each practice.

An official start date for the 2020 training camp has yet to be announced.

Related Content

DE Calais Campbell
news

Calais Campbell Has a Monster 'Madden 21' Rating

Entering his first season with the Baltimore Ravens, Calais Campbell is the seventh highest-rated pass rusher in "Madden 21". 
Left: LB Jaylon Ferguson; Right: LB Tyus Bowser
news

Mailbag: Which Pass Rusher Is Most Likely to Step Up?

How can the offense get even better in 2020? What should we expect from Mark Andrews? Who will lead the wide receivers in catches?
RB Mark Ingram; OC Greg Roman
news

Late for Work 7/15: How the Ravens Offense Can Be Even Better in 2020

Matthew Judon Maintains Sense of Humor As Deadline Nears. J.K. Dobbins is the key to the Ravens winning championships in the Lamar Jackson era. The Ravens are No. 6 in Pro Football Focus' tight end rankings. A veteran who could be on the roster bubble.
LB Tyus Bowser
news

Tyus Bowser Eyes Double-Digit Sacks in 2020

Coming off his best season, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser plans on having a breakout season as a pass rusher. 
Left: TE Nick Boyle; Right: TE Mark Andrews
news

Training Camp Breakdown: Tight End

With training camp around the corner, we're breaking down each position's competition. Today is the tight ends.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Lamar Jackson Reacts to His 'Madden 21' Rating, Patrick Mahomes Contract

The Ravens' MVP quarterback joined Sage Steele on ESPN's 'SportsCenter', saying he wished his rating was higher.
LB Malik Harrison
news

Third-Round Pick Malik Harrison Agrees to Contract

lnside linebacker Malik Harrison, who could earn a starting job as a rookie, is now under contract. 
TE Mark Andrews
news

Late for Work 7/14: Ravens' Offensive Weapons (Minus Lamar Jackson) Ranked 20th in NFL

Lamar Jackson gains entry into Superstar Club. The deadline for getting a long-term deal done with Matthew Judon is imminent. Patrick Queen is predicted to win Defensive Rookie of the Year and make the Pro Bowl.
RB J.K. Dobbins
news

J.K. Dobbins Is Madden's Top-Rated Rookie Running Back

The former Ohio State running back topped four running backs who were drafted ahead of him.
Lamar Jackson's 'Madden 21' Ratings Are Out
news

Lamar Jackson's 'Madden 21' Ratings Are Out

Coming off his MVP season, Lamar Jackson has the top speed rating among quarterbacks in 'Madden 21' and has the third best overall quarterback rating. 
Left: WR James Proche; Right: WR Devin Duvernay
news

Robert Griffin III Likes Ravens Rookie Receivers 

After working out with Ravens draft picks Devin Duvernay and James Proche this offseason, quarterback Robert Griffin III is impressed.

Advertising