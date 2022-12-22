Gameday Threads: Ravens Breaking Out Rare Uniforms for Big Game

Dec 22, 2022 at 11:25 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens are busting out a rare uniform combination for Saturday's big game against the Atlanta Falcons.

For just the third time in franchise history, the Ravens will wear their black jersey with purple pants.

The only other two times the Ravens wore this uniform, they won.

They beat the Browns in the regular-season finale in 2018 to capture the AFC North title. And last year, the Ravens wore black and purple for a Week 5 Monday Night Football game against the Indianapolis Colts in which they stormed back from a 22-3 deficit to win in overtime.

The Ravens (9-5) are hoping to punch their playoff ticket this weekend, as they have 10 scenarios to do so. Nine of the 10 scenarios require a win or tie against the Falcons.

