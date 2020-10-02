Ravens vs. Steelers Moved Back a Week Due to COVID Outbreak

Oct 02, 2020 at 12:25 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100120-Ravens-Steelers

Circle a new date on your calendar for the next Ravens-Steelers game.

The AFC North rivals' matchup at M&T Bank Stadium has been moved from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. Meanwhile, the Ravens' bye week has been moved from Week 8 (Nov. 1) to Week 7 (Oct. 25).

Those scheduling changes were caused by the Tennessee Titans' current coronavirus outbreak, which forced the Titans-Steelers game scheduled for Week 4 to be postponed. Instead, Pittsburgh and Tennessee will have a bye this week, and the Steelers will visit the Titans in Week 7.

The Steelers (3-0) sit atop the AFC North, but following this weekend's bye, they will play 13 straight weeks through the end of the season. Some might see that as a disadvantage, but the San Francisco 49ers had their bye in Week 4 last season and reached the Super Bowl.

Asked for his thoughts about playing 13 straights weeks, Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin made it clear he won't use that as an excuse.

"We do not care," Tomlin told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Ravens (2-1) will now have their bye week before they face Pittsburgh, giving them extra time to get healthy and prepare for their archrivals.

