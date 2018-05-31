Ravens Wide Receivers Have Strong Showing in OTAs 

The veterans Snead, John Brown and Michael Crabtree all had strong days. Snead consistently found soft spots of the defense and was a popular target for quarterback Joe Flacco during full-team drills. Crabtree and Brown are quickly developing chemistry with Flacco, and that was evident by how efficiently the offense moved the ball during the 11-on-11 portion of practice.

"Every day we're trying to get better, trying to connect," Crabtree said. "We're receivers – we're supposed to catch that ball, catch touchdowns, first downs and all that. I'm confident in the guys that we have, because every day we're putting in that work."

Moore was impressive, grabbing a pair of highlight-reel throws. The first play was a diving one-handed snag over the middle of the field and he followed that up with a leaping touchdown during red-zone drills.