Ravens Will Lean Heavily on a Secondary That Expects to Be NFL's Best

If you want to say the Ravens have the NFL’s best secondary, Head Coach John Harbaugh won’t stop you. But he wants that status to be earned.

“The standard is high for those guys,” Harbaugh said. “We have a lot of resources committed to the secondary, and we think those guys are really, really good players. We value the secondary. We value coverage. We think it’s really important with the defense that we play and the way we structure our defense. So, we love having those guys back there, and I expect those guys to play at the highest level in the National Football League this year.”

The Ravens have $57,462,550 tied up in their secondary this season, according to Spotrac. That’s the most in the NFL and more than 30 percent of their salary cap. When Baltimore lost inside linebacker C.J. Mosley in free agency, they pivoted to sign Thomas. The Ravens could have made a move with Smith, who is the second-highest cornerback in the league, but kept him at his current rate despite having two other clear starters in Carr and Humphrey.

Having secondary depth will allow Martindale to call multiple coverages, with the potential to confuse opposing quarterbacks. The Ravens will also be less susceptible to injuries, knowing that if someone in their secondary goes down, there’s a capable player ready to pick up the slack.