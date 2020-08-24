Ravens Will Not Host Fans for Initial Part of 2020 Season

After consulting with government officials and public health experts, we will not host fans at M&T Bank Stadium for at least the initial part of the 2020 season.

In recent weeks, we submitted proposals to the offices of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Baltimore City Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young, detailing how our stadium could safely host 7,500 fans.

But even with implementation of advanced safety measures and enhanced COVID-19 protocols, based on the recommendations of public health experts we have determined that, for the time being, it is in the best interest of the general public and our organization that fans not attend games.

Ultimately, the health and safety of our entire community is at the forefront of every decision we make. We will always protect the well-being of our fans, players, coaches and staff.