Ravens Will Not Host Fans for Initial Part of 2020 Season

Aug 24, 2020 at 02:57 PM
Baltimore Ravens
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
M&T Bank Stadium

After consulting with government officials and public health experts, we will not host fans at M&T Bank Stadium for at least the initial part of the 2020 season.

In recent weeks, we submitted proposals to the offices of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Baltimore City Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young, detailing how our stadium could safely host 7,500 fans.

But even with implementation of advanced safety measures and enhanced COVID-19 protocols, based on the recommendations of public health experts we have determined that, for the time being, it is in the best interest of the general public and our organization that fans not attend games.

Ultimately, the health and safety of our entire community is at the forefront of every decision we make. We will always protect the well-being of our fans, players, coaches and staff.

Our organization will continue to closely monitor and adjust accordingly to all developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. We will remain in communication with local and state officials, working carefully to create appropriate measures that might eventually permit a limited number of fans at home games this season.

Advertising