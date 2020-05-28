Thursday, May 28, 2020 12:08 PM

Ray Lewis Smiled Seeing the Ravens Pick Patrick Queen

Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

052820_LewisQueen
Phil Hoffmann/Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Ray Lewis and Patrick Queen

The Ravens have drafted three inside linebackers in the first round in franchise history – Ray Lewis, C.J. Mosley and now Patrick Queen. Considering Lewis is a Hall of Famer and Mosley went to four Pro Bowls during his five seasons in Baltimore, there's a high standard for Queen.

It took less than a minute for the Lewis comparisons to start when Queen was drafted. Lamar Jackson called Queen "Ray Lewis Jr." when watching the pick live on TV.

This week, Lewis joined "The Lounge" podcast and said he approved of the pick.

"You've got to smile [seeing an inside linebacker drafted]. You can't be watching Derrick Henry go do that to a Ravens defense," Lewis said, referencing the 195 rushing yards the Titans running back racked up in the Ravens' playoff exit.

"To see P. Queen come in, he's a very active 'backer."

What followed from Lewis was an interesting dialogue on how the job description and demands have changed since he entered the league in 1996.

In the days after the draft, Queen was asked for his take on Jackson's comment, and he was gracious about such a flattering comparison.

"When you think about Ray Lewis, you think about an elite linebacker – speed, physicality, aggression, dominance," Queen said. "I feel like I'm more mobile than he was. Not taking anything away from him, he was a great linebacker, probably the best to play. But I've got a lot to live up to. The bar is set high."

Lewis said many people sent him the quote, and he chuckled at the "more mobile than he was" part.

"Yeah, you didn't have to see Jerome Bettis twice at 260, Eddie George at 245, Corey Dillon at 240, Fred Taylor at 235-240," Lewis said with a laugh this week on "The Lounge" podcast. "Oh man, it's a whole other ballgame."

Lewis relayed a story from his rookie year about advice he got from Linebackers Coach Maxie Baughan, who was an NFL linebacker himself in the '60s. Baughan saw the 225-pound Lewis with his shirt off in camp and marveled, "My goodness, you look like a Greek God! I have never seen somebody so … wow!"

Lewis thought it was a compliment until Baughan hit him with a career-altering one-liner.

"You won't last five years," Baughan said.

Baughan told Lewis that he needed to carry 10 to 12 percent body fat to play linebacker in the NFL or he would be constantly injured. "You can't play that cut up and ripped. You've got to put some fat on you somewhere so that it absorbs [the hits]," Baughan said.

Lewis said that forever changed his perspective, and he bulked up his shoulders to handle the load. He only missed more than two games in a season four times during his 17-year career.

Now, as Lewis said, it was a different game back then. Other than the record-setting Ravens offense of 2019, teams don't run the ball nearly as often anymore and most running backs aren't built the same way. The Steelers James Conner, Browns' Nick Chubb and Bengals' Joe Mixon are 233, 227 and 220 pounds, respectively.

Thus, Queen's job description will likely be quite different than Lewis' was 24 years ago, featuring more coverage and pass rush responsibilities for the versatile rookie out of LSU. Still, it's an interesting perspective for the 6-foot-0, 232-pound Queen. And though he's the exception to most backs, Henry steps in at 274 pounds.

Lewis indicated that he lost a bet to former Titans running back rival turned friend Eddie George on the Ravens-Titans playoff game.

"I almost lost my mind in that booth," Lewis said. " … I do like the pick of Patrick Queen. I like the entire draft, actually. It's going to be exciting watching all the pieces come together. Let's see what happens."

Related Content

Officials discuss a call during the first half of an NFL football game.
news

Sky Judge Rule Proposal Has Been Reportedly Tabled

A proposal by the Ravens to add a sky judge to officiating crews will not reach the owners for vote. 
General manager Eric Decosta
news

Eric DeCosta Named Sporting News' NFL Executive of the Year

The award is voted on by fellow NFL executives and is a testament to the job Eric DeCosta did in just his first year as general manager.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 5/28: Lamar Jackson Is NFL's Most Explosive Runner and Efficient Passer

Three Ravens are named to NFL.com's All-Under-25 Team. A healthy Tavon Young makes the Ravens' loaded secondary even stronger. Gus Edwards is the Ravens' most underrated player. Jadeveon Clowney reportedly rejects a big offer from the Cleveland Browns.
T Ronnie Stanley
news

Ronnie Stanley in 'No Rush' for a New Contract

Signing Ronnie Stanley to a new contract is a high priority for the Ravens, but the All-Pro left tackle is not worrying as negotiations continue.
TE Mark Andrews and WR Marquise Brown
news

Mailbag: Will Mark Andrews or Hollywood Brown Top 1,000 Yards?

Who will lead the team in rushing yards this season? Which rookie linebacker ends the season with more tackles? Which undrafted rookie has the best chance to make the team?
QB Lamar Jackson, RB Mark Ingram II and TE Mark Andrews
news

Late for Work 5/27: Ravens' 'Triplet' Ranks Among NFL's Elite 

There's more hype heading into J.K. Dobbins' rookie season. Steve Smith Sr. says Terrell Suggs was one of his favorite teammates. Three Ravens who could make their first Pro Bowl.
Under Armour Performance Center
news

Ravens Re-Open Training Facility With Phase I Restrictions

The Ravens will not have coaches or players back in the building and no more than 75 employees and contractors can come into the Under Armour Performance Center.
Brandon Williams
news

Eisenberg: This Area Will Determine Whether Ravens Get Even Better

The Ravens invested heavily this offseason in getting stronger up front on both sides of the ball.
CB Marlon Humphrey
news

Marlon Humphrey Wins for Most Creative Workout Yet

Marlon Humphrey and his brothers ran up a massive stone pile in what looks to be a quarry.
WR Antonio Brown
news

Late for Work 5/26: Antonio Brown 'Will Probably Play With Ravens,' Tiki Barber Says

The Ravens' passing attack could soar to new heights in 2020. Don't expect NFL defenses to figure out Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have the second-best chance to win the Super Bowl, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.
Matt Skura Gives Update on Knee, Looks Forward to Competition 
news

Matt Skura Gives Update on Knee, Looks Forward to Competition 

Matt Skura still expects to be on the field for training camp and is eager to compete for the starting job at center.

Advertising