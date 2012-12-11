Ray Rice Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Change





"I thought he was a great coach and he's done a lot for me the last few years," Rice said. "I don't know the pressure of being an offensive coordinator, but I do know the pressure to win, and we've done a lot of winning over the last few years with him. I'm sure he'll get a job elsewhere. I definitely wish the guy the best in his career."

Caldwell has been the Ravens quarterbacks coach since the offseason, and previously worked in Indianapolis as the head coach and quarterbacks coach for future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. The reputation that he brought to Baltimore from his time with the Colts has won over the Ravens players and has them excited about working in his offense.

"I think he'll be a great fit for us," Rice said. "He has the respect of the players. Obviously we know what he did with Peyton Manning, and obviously we respect that. At the same time, we got some talent on this team. Coach Caldwell brought in some creative ideas that we've already adapted and we'll just continue to work on the fundamentals right now and get better."

One of the philosophies that Caldwell has supported is the use of the up-tempo, no-huddle offense, which the Ravens have used at times this year. Caldwell said that he will not institute any kind of system change within the offense, but it's unknown whether he will look to use more of the no-huddle.

Rice doesn't foresee a big transition.

"We don't have to re-write the script," Rice said. "We're a growing offense and we're going to continue to get better. We're going to pound the fundamentals right now."

Rather than a change in play calling or the offensive system, Rice said the pressure falls on the players to step up their performance and level of execution.

"At the end of the day, the guys who have to go win games is us," Rice said. "It's time for us to take over. We could sit out there and say, 'Cam this, Cam that.' Cam don't put on shoulder pads and a helmet. That's one thing he don't do. At the end of the day, it's us against the next team.

"To shoot a square straight, Cam called a pretty decent game last week," Rice said. "We ran the ball well. We marched up and down the field. We just had to execute a little bit better and that's what us as players have to do. We have to realize that these guys are going to put us in the positions. We eventually have to go and make the plays."

In his fifth season, Rice has grown into one of the offensive leaders along with quarterback Joe Flacco, wide receiver Anquan Boldin and offensive linemen Matt Birk and Marshal Yanda.

With the Ravens making the coaching change late in the season in the midst of a playoff push, Rice expects more pressure to fall on the offensive leaders to keep the team unified and move the offense in the right direction.