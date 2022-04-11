Late for Work 4/11: Media Reacts to the Ravens Agreeing to Terms with Two of Their Own

Media Reacts to the Ravens Agreeing to Terms With Josh Bynes and Calais Campbell
The Ravens re-signed inside linebacker Josh Bynes and defensive end Calais Campbell over the weekend, filling two spots in their defense with the return of two veterans.
Here's the media's analysis of the moves:
Calais Campbell: Two years, reported $12.5 million
The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "Did the cap-strapped Ravens pay a bit too much to make sure the venerable Campbell stayed around? You can make the case after Campbell has dealt with some injuries over the past two years and his numbers have dipped. But he's still a solid performer who contributes in several ways and he's a big presence in the locker room. The Ravens probably could help Campbell stay healthy and be more effective by playing him fewer snaps, but the defense is better with him on the field."
ESPN's Jamison Hensley: "A six-time Pro Bowler, Campbell has long been known for his ability to get to the quarterback. But he was more of a run-stopper than a pass-rush force in his two seasons with Baltimore, where he managed 4.5 sacks, including 1.5 last season."
NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman: "Just 6.5 sacks away from 100 career quarterback takedowns and with no Super Bowl titles to his name, Campbell is coming back to Baltimore with an eye on wrapping his career in stirring fashion – on the stat sheet and in the trophy case."
The Baltimore Sun's Ryan McFadden: "Campbell, 35, recorded 49 tackles in 15 games last season. He had just 1 ½ sacks, but he still ranked among the NFL's most double-teamed defensive linemen and helped anchor one of the league's best run defenses."
Baltimore Beatdown's Spencer Schultz: "Calais Campbell is still one of the better defenders in the NFL. He consistently overwhelms one-on-one blocks in the run game and still is able to maneuver into pressure and helps tie up tackles on stunts. While his sack production hasn't been strong, his length and pressure have been contributing factors in the pass rush."
Ebony Bird's Justin Fried: "Harbaugh and the Ravens were very open and vocal about their desire to re-sign Campbell so it should come as no surprise that they were as aggressive as they were. The Ravens were able to secure one of the better defensive players and a key leader on and off the field. And they did so despite serious competition."
Russell Street Report's Tony Lombardi: "Calais Campbell's return to the nest is a good one for the Ravens. He's an enthusiastic leader and still attracts double team assignments which helps to free up teammates. Moreover, the 2022 draft class is considered to be a bit thin at interior D-line. Campbell together with newly acquired Michael Pierce, the returning Derek Wolfe, the promising Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington who elevated his play in 2021, makes IDL a position of strength for defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's defense."
Josh Bynes: 1-year deal
Zrebiec: "… Bynes' return always made sense as a contingency plan. He had a solid season last year with 76 tackles, two sacks and four passes defended in 14 games (12 starts). Queen's play improved after Bynes was inserted into the starting lineup. Bynes, an 11-year pro, who is in his third stint with the Ravens after they signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2011, occupies a leadership role in Baltimore's locker room and should be a good resource for new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald."
The Baltimore Sun Staff: "[Bynes] adds some stability behind 2020 first-round pick Patrick Queen and 2020 third-round pick Malik Harrison, who is cross training at outside linebacker."
Fried: "It's no coincidence that Queen played the best football of his career once Bynes was inserted into a starting role. Bynes' veteran presence was desperately needed last season, and that will be the case again in 2022. The Ravens can still look to add a linebacker in the draft, but the position isn't quite as dire of a need anymore."
Baltimore Beatdown's Dustin Cox: "The Ravens still needed a veteran presence at inside linebacker after failing to land Bobby Wagner. Josh Bynes, while not the same caliber of player as Wagner, is a valuable piece to bring back. Bynes has solved Baltimore's inside linebacker woes mid-season twice in recent years and greatly helped with Patrick Queen's development last season."
General Manager Eric DeCosta Offers Insight on Ravens Operations
It's been a known "secret" that Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta would succeed former General Manager Ozzie Newsome once the time came for Newsome to pass the torch. After all, back in 2017, DeCosta had already turned down seven NFL teams, including one twice.
But after joining former General Manager Thomas Dimitroff on his podcast "The GM Journey," DeCosta shared when Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti asked him to become the second-ever general manager.
"I knew in 2007 that I would be the next general manager, which isn't the typical situation for most general managers," DeCosta said. "I became the general manager in 2019, so I had a 12-year period where I had on-the-job training. Steve Bisciotti, our owner asked me to be his next general manager and Ozzie [Newsome] knew that. There were no surprises, there was a plan of succession. It was all about when Ozzie was ready to retire. That's what would happen. So, I had a long time to think about what it would look like."
Also in the episode, DeCosta shared some answers regarding DeCosta's stance at aggressive team building.
"I always say when we talk to people, and it might be when I talk to a player, an agent or a scout or whoever it might be: the Ravens are going to win this. We have to win. That means we're going to win the negotiation. That means if we trade a player we need to win the trade. If I'm going to negotiate with somebody – if we're going to let somebody leave, we want to win because that's what our owner wants. We want to be winning, we want to win everything we do. I love making trades. I want trades to be fair. I want to keep relationships with people. You and I have done some trades.
"There was one that was a really good draw," Dimitroff responded. "It was Hayden Hurst that we did last year. It was a good draw, guys."
"Yeah! We want to be fair with everybody," DeCosta replied. "When we do a deal with an agent, we want it to be a fair deal. We want to give and take because we want the player to be happy. We never want to win in such a way that the player's unhappy. … In saying that, we think, and I believe this, incrementally, we always want to win with every transaction. And so, we analyze everything we do and every decision."
DeCosta also shared why the Ravens are draft-centric and more infatuated with compensatory selections than other franchises.
"We just, quite honestly, were not able to really participate in free agency," DeCosta said. "We didn't have the money and we would see that there was a correlation between cash and winning, and cash over cap and winning and it was really hard for us because we just didn't have the type of money to spend on all these outrageous free agent contracts. And so, the draft was really our model. We became a very draft-centric team. We sort of figured out, there was a really seminal article that was written, I don't know, maybe 2007, 2005, 2007, that was called 'The Loser's Curse.' It was really about the draft. It was really about how teams should always trade back and acquire picks and never trade up and that you should always accumulate [picks] because the draft is basically a luck-driven process. So, we really came to the conclusion that we weren't going to be able to pay. Free agency is really an irrational market and the values, especially in the first few weeks are just so outrageous that we couldn't get into that game."
While speaking on players leaving in free agency, DeCosta noted the team's reaction when Za'Darius Smith left and became a star with the Green Bay Packers.
"Now, when they end up leaving like a Za'Darius Smith and become Pro Bowl outside linebackers, you're like, 'What the hell did we do? Why did we let him leave?' But, you're doing it knowing that you let a Za'Darius Smith leave [and then] you draft a Matt Judon. You sort of balance it out. As we go back and think about it – and our goal is to really have nine to 12 draft picks every single year, we think that maximizes our chances and it prevents us from getting into that free agent game, which can be crazy."
Melvin Gordon III 'Would Be an Ideal Fit' in Baltimore
The Ravens are looking to avoid a repeat desperation running back signing, which was required last season after three of their running backs suffered major injuries before the season began. Instead, they're being proactive by pursuing top free agent running back Melvin Gordon.
NFL.com's Nick Shook commends the Ravens for their efforts solely on what transpired last season.
"Gordon would be an ideal fit in Baltimore solely because of what the Ravens endured a year ago. Baltimore lost its entire backfield – J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill – before Week 1 began in 2021," Shook wrote. "DeCosta was forced to scramble for replacements, eventually bringing in the likes of Le'Veon Bell, Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman. Baltimore unintentionally became a beacon of hope for running backs seeking second chances."
Shook also wrote that if Gordon were to sign with the Ravens that he may be the best running back on the roster but offered the caveat that "small sample sizes don't help us with these comparisons."
While Shook considers this an "ideal fit," heavy.com's Jakob Ashlin doesn't think this signing is such a good idea.
"Don't get me wrong. Gordon is a good player, and he can certainly make a positive impact for the right team," Ashlin wrote. "However, this deal would not make sense for either side. The Ravens would be taking away touches from young, productive running backs, and Gordon would have to compete for touches on a crowded depth chart."
It's a fair point that the Ravens would have a surplus at the position if all remained healthy. But, after last season, the Ravens likely prefer to have a surplus than a need. It would depend some on the health statuses of Dobbins and Edwards as they work their way back to the field.
Ravens Could Double-Dip on Certain Positions in the 2022 Draft
With 10 picks in 2022 NFL draft, the Ravens are ripe with opportunity to reload their team with budding talent. With greater needs at certain positions and double-digit picks, they're likely to take multiple players at the same position, something they've done eight times in the past three drafts.
Baltimore Beatdown's Joshua Reed believes there are four positions where the Ravens could do so:
Cornerback
"I wouldn't be surprised if the Ravens triple dipped at the position with the third being another safety/corner hybrid like they did with Brandon Stephens last year. A prospect like Trent McDuffie of Washington in the first round could help them inside the slot as well as on the perimeter. If they hold off until day two or three, a prospect like Tariq Woolen of UTSA, who is a converted receiver that possesses elite athletic traits with the aircraft carrier physique that attracted them to [Chris] Westry, could be appealing."
Offensive Tackle
"The lack of quality tackle depth and viable insurance on the left side in particular hurt the Ravens' offense and cost them dearly at times in 2021. It seems like the fate of their success on the offensive side of the ball in 2022 is directly tied to the full recovery of Ronnie Stanley's ankle. … If a player like Charles Cross of Mississippi State falls to them at No. 14 overall, he'd be the perfect candidate to be their right tackle of the future and swing tackle as a rookie. A day two swing tackle option is Rasheed Walker of Penn State and an early day three prospect is Max Mitchell of Louisiana."
EDGE
"While their cupboard at the position isn't bare, it is far from fully stocked heading into 2022 with Tyus Bowser recovering from a late-season Achilles tear and veteran Justin Houston still unsigned on the free agent market. There could be an enticing enough option still on the board at No. 14 overall but in a draft where many analysts believe one of the biggest strengths is at pass rusher, the Ravens could also wait and grab a couple of outside linebackers between days two and three."
Defensive Line
"After not taking a player at the position in last year's draft, the Ravens might consider rectifying that twofold as they try to get younger in their defensive trenches despite bringing back Calais Campbell and Michael Pierce. … The Ravens also have a rich history of unearthing undrafted gems at the position like [Michael] Pierce and Patrick Ricard, who they developed into a three-time Pro Bowler at fullback after he played both ways to start his career."
Quick Hits