Late for Work 4/11: Media Reacts to the Ravens Agreeing to Terms with Two of Their Own

General Manager Eric DeCosta Offers Insight on Ravens Operations

It's been a known "secret" that Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta would succeed former General Manager Ozzie Newsome once the time came for Newsome to pass the torch. After all, back in 2017, DeCosta had already turned down seven NFL teams, including one twice.

But after joining former General Manager Thomas Dimitroff on his podcast "The GM Journey," DeCosta shared when Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti asked him to become the second-ever general manager.

"I knew in 2007 that I would be the next general manager, which isn't the typical situation for most general managers," DeCosta said. "I became the general manager in 2019, so I had a 12-year period where I had on-the-job training. Steve Bisciotti, our owner asked me to be his next general manager and Ozzie [Newsome] knew that. There were no surprises, there was a plan of succession. It was all about when Ozzie was ready to retire. That's what would happen. So, I had a long time to think about what it would look like."

Also in the episode, DeCosta shared some answers regarding DeCosta's stance at aggressive team building.

"I always say when we talk to people, and it might be when I talk to a player, an agent or a scout or whoever it might be: the Ravens are going to win this. We have to win. That means we're going to win the negotiation. That means if we trade a player we need to win the trade. If I'm going to negotiate with somebody – if we're going to let somebody leave, we want to win because that's what our owner wants. We want to be winning, we want to win everything we do. I love making trades. I want trades to be fair. I want to keep relationships with people. You and I have done some trades.

"There was one that was a really good draw," Dimitroff responded. "It was Hayden Hurst that we did last year. It was a good draw, guys."

"Yeah! We want to be fair with everybody," DeCosta replied. "When we do a deal with an agent, we want it to be a fair deal. We want to give and take because we want the player to be happy. We never want to win in such a way that the player's unhappy. … In saying that, we think, and I believe this, incrementally, we always want to win with every transaction. And so, we analyze everything we do and every decision."

DeCosta also shared why the Ravens are draft-centric and more infatuated with compensatory selections than other franchises.

"We just, quite honestly, were not able to really participate in free agency," DeCosta said. "We didn't have the money and we would see that there was a correlation between cash and winning, and cash over cap and winning and it was really hard for us because we just didn't have the type of money to spend on all these outrageous free agent contracts. And so, the draft was really our model. We became a very draft-centric team. We sort of figured out, there was a really seminal article that was written, I don't know, maybe 2007, 2005, 2007, that was called 'The Loser's Curse.' It was really about the draft. It was really about how teams should always trade back and acquire picks and never trade up and that you should always accumulate [picks] because the draft is basically a luck-driven process. So, we really came to the conclusion that we weren't going to be able to pay. Free agency is really an irrational market and the values, especially in the first few weeks are just so outrageous that we couldn't get into that game."

While speaking on players leaving in free agency, DeCosta noted the team's reaction when Za'Darius Smith left and became a star with the Green Bay Packers.