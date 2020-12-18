'Real Pro' Mark Ingram Never Changes His Positive Vibe

However, this has been an usual season for Ingram, who had a Pro Bowl 2019 season in Baltimore with 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns. When the Ravens drafted Dobbins in the second round, it added another talented running back to a group that already included Ingram, Edwards, and Justice Hill.

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said that Baltimore would have a running back by committee system from the start of training camp and that has held true. However, Ingram has not carried the ball more than six times over the last four games, as Dobbins and Edwards have become the primary running backs.

For Ingram, the decreased workload has given him more time to recover fully from an ankle sprain he suffered Week 6 in Philadelphia. The injury forced him to miss two games, and he also missed the Pittsburgh Steelers game in Week 12 when he was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Compared to last season when Ingram had 202 carries, Ingram's workload has dropped dramatically with 63 carries for 260 yards and two touchdowns. But if the Ravens turn to Ingram more down the stretch, he will be ready to go.

"Mark is an extremely valuable leader on our team," Roman said. "And just because he didn't get a lot of snaps doesn't mean he won't get a lot of snaps. He's a very productive player in this league. At certain things he does, he's right at the top of the league, so he's very valuable to us.

"Things just unfolded the way they did, and it's an opportunity for him to continue to stay fresh and get ready for a late-season push. Mark, as far as his attitude, he's nothing but a professional. He's a leader, and he does that by example and with his words. So, I'm really pleased with the opportunity to have Mark as a leader."

Ingram has been willing to mentor Dobbins since the day Baltimore drafted him, and the two running backs quickly became close. It remains to be seen which running backs will get the most opportunities down the stretch. But Dobbins appreciates what Ingram brings to the table, whether he's carrying the football or keeping the running back group focused on what's important – winning.