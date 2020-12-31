Report: Jimmy Smith Agrees to One-Year Extension

Dec 31, 2020 at 01:32 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

123120-Smith
Gail Burton/AP Photos
CB Jimmy Smith

The Ravens are the only team Jimmy Smith has ever played for, and that will reportedly continue next season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Smith and the Ravens have agreed to a one-year contract extension for 2021 that will keep Smith in Baltimore for his 11th season.

The 32-year-old cornerback has spent his entire career with Baltimore since being a first-round pick (27th overall) from Colorado, and he has long expressed his desire to finish his career with the Ravens.

Injuries have been the biggest obstacle for Smith, who has played every game just twice in his 10 seasons and who has missed the last two games (ribs/shoulder) with the Ravens making their playoff push.

However, Smith performs at a high level when healthy and remains a key part of a Baltimore's defense. He's a long (6-foot-2), physical cornerback with the versatility to matchup against a wide variety of receivers and tight ends while lining up in multiple positions in the secondary.

"Jimmy's a pro's pro," Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said. "He's going to do whatever he can do to get on the field. If he's not on the field, that means he's hurt. For a guy of his size, to be able to do the things he does, to play out there on the corner, on the island outside, it's amazing. There's no challenge he doesn't like. We speak the same language. It's like we're family now, I've been here 10 years with him. I'm just really glad for both parties we were able to extend him."

For his career, Smith has 335 tackles, three sacks, 71 passes defended and 14 interceptions. He made a key pass breakup in the end zone to preserve the Ravens' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

With Smith re-signing, Baltimore can keep its elite cornerback unit intact with all top five corners under contract for next season – Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Smith, Tavon Young and Anthony Averett. Humphrey, who was named to his second straight Pro Bowl, signed a five-year extension in October that keeps under contract through 2026.

Related Content

news

Ravens Sign Punter Johnny Townsend With Sam Koch on COVID-19 List

Johnny Townsend spent some time with the Ravens during this year's training camp and will step in if Sam Koch is unable to play Sunday.
news

News & Notes: Another Playoff Chance Is Precious for Veterans

The NFL's best placekicker may also punt this week. The Ravens pass rush has smelled blood the past two weeks. Derek Wolfe wants to remain with the Ravens.
news

Ravens Sign Jayron Kearse to Practice Squad

Baltimore added the 6-foot-4 safety, and nephew of Javon Kearse, to add depth at safety.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

Tune into the game on CBS, stream it on mobile for in-market fans or listen to the radio broadcast.
news

Late for Work 12/31: Brian Baldinger: Ravens Are the Team to Beat If They Get in the Playoffs

Key factors in Lamar Jackson's resurgence. Gus Edwards has earned a new contract. One impressive streak will come to an end in Cincinnati. The Ravens are reportedly expected to sign free-agent safety Jayron Kearse.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cornerback Marcus Peters returned to practice, but the Ravens have a lengthy injury report.
news

Ravens Place Punter Sam Koch on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Punter Sam Koch has reportedly produced an inconclusive COVID-19 test, sidelining him for practice Wednesday.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Can Make More Rushing History 

J.K. Dobbins makes flashy runs, but he's also a finisher. Chuck Clark relishes the challenge of blanketing tight ends. The Ravens aren't dwelling on the season finale vs. Bengals in 2017.
news

Lamar Jackson's 2020 Comeback Earns Him Team MVP

Last year's NFL MVP fought through a challenging start and COVID-19 to push the Ravens to the brink of the playoffs.
news

Ravens' Defensive Depth Is Making Them Even Stronger Down the Stretch

Cornerback Anthony Averett, linebacker Chris Board and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike all shined against the Giants and are key pieces moving forward.
news

Mailbag: How Do the Ravens Avoid Another Cincy Heartbreaker?

Can the Ravens use J.K. Dobbins more as a receiver? Dez Bryant in more than the red zone? Will the Ravens show interest in 'Snacks' Harrison?

Advertising