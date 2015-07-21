Report: Ravens Expected To Place Dennis Pitta On PUP





This move would make tight end Dennis Pitta's status for the season cloudy.

The Ravens are "likely" to start Pitta on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for training camp and the regular season, according to the Baltimore Sun's Aaron Wilson.

Pitta can come off the list at any time during training camp, but if he really does start the season on it, then he would be required to miss at least the first six games of the season.

The six-year veteran showed good progress rehabbing from his hip injury during Organized Team Activities and minicamps as he recovers from his hip injury. He ran routes and catching passes on his own while the team practiced. But he never joined the others in full-team drills.

"Pitta hasn't been medically cleared by doctors to practice and his career remains in doubt as he attempts to return from his second fracture and dislocated hip within the past two years," Wilson wrote. "He has rehabilitated the hip to the point where he's able to do some route running and individual drills, but wasn't allowed to participate fully during the Ravens' offseason practices."

Pitta went down untouched during the Cleveland Browns contest in Week 3 last season. It was the second time he fractured his hip after doing so in training camp the year before. Head Coach John Harbaugh explained during mandatory camp in June what it will take for Pitta to make it to the field again.

"A couple of things are going to have to happen for him to play ultimately," Harbaugh said "No. 1, he has to be cleared by the doctors. And, No. 2, he has to decide if he wants to play because obviously there will be some risk involved. He hasn't been cleared by the doctors.